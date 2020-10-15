Kwantu Feature: French Huguenots History with Max du Preez

Streaming issues? Report here
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Today at 04:50
Fitness Friday with Liezel V
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 05:10
Energy procurement on Ramaphosa’s agenda
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 05:46
MTN-8
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bridget Hannah
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa [insert topic]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 06:57
Why is the ANYCL Fezile Dabi region holding a Youth Military training camp?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andile Mlambo - Regional secretary (Fezile Dabi region) at ANC Youth League (ANCYL)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: ANC in diplomatic kick-back scandal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Azarrah Karrim - News24 Journalist
Today at 07:20
Bokke to back out of Rugby Championship?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Former South African runs for political office in New Zealand
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martin Frauenstein - New Conservative candidate
Today at 08:21
Tin Roof owner wants to set the record straight
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James Truter
Today at 08:45
Gaming can be an economic force for SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nick Hall - Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
The World Restart a Heart (WRAH) initiative - Your Two Hands Can Save A Life
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:40
Book: Still Life by Val McDermid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Val McDermid - Author
Today at 15:50
The Open Book Podcast Series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vasti Calitz - Open Book Festival Coordinator
Today at 16:10
Small fish species from the Serengeti named after Sir David Attenborough
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dirk Bellstedt - Stellenbosch University, Biochemistry Department
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Solo Studios – Intimate Art Encounters returning this summer!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Klaus Piprek - Founder and driving force behind Solo Studios.
Today at 16:55
Just the sweetest hits with Fatima Sydow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fatima Sydow - null at Chef
Today at 17:20
Ntsiki Biyela nominated for International Wine Enthusiast’s 21st Annual Wine Star Wine Maker of the Year Award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ntsiki Biyela - Founder of Aslina Wines
Today at 17:46
CAPE TOWN RAPPER’S MUSICAL JOURNEY TAKES HIM FROM HARDSHIP TO HOLLYWOOD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Sylvester - Musician
Latest Local
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
Matrics who miss exams for any reason will be set back a whole year Learners at schools in the Western Cape have been told - no exam, no result regardless of circumstances confirms the WCED. 15 October 2020 5:26 PM
Ramaphosa advised to suspend WC high court judge over two misconduct complaints President Cyril Ramaphosa has been advised to suspend Western Cape Judge Mushtak Parker pending the outcome of an investigation in... 15 October 2020 4:48 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
Agrizzi transferred from prison to hospital after first night behind bars Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi was moved from the Johannesburg Prison to a hospital, after spending his first night in pri... 15 October 2020 5:39 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday. 15 October 2020 3:42 PM
South Africa's kneecapped economy is recovering fast Economists.co.za expects annualised Q3/2020 GDP growth of between 40% and 50% – the fastest on record. 15 October 2020 3:24 PM
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB "People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life. 15 October 2020 9:38 AM
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C... 14 October 2020 10:55 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19 There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 15 October 2020 11:36 AM
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Kwantu Feature: French Huguenots History with Max du Preez

Kwantu Feature: French Huguenots History with Max du Preez

15 October 2020 11:25 PM

On the Kwantu feature we look at the discussion of the French Huguenots in South African with veteran Journalist, Max du Preez.


Crime Time with Aubrey: The Whistleblowers Mandy Wiener

15 October 2020 10:19 PM

Mandy Wiener | Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at

Economic Recovery Plan Analysis

15 October 2020 9:19 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the economic reconstruction and recovery plan for South Africa to parliament earlier today and he said the plan aims to expedite the recovery of South Africa’s economy that was, like most economies, deeply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Mandla Lionel Isaacs, Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory, joined us to unpack this.

Change your mindset: Change your money personality to change your money reality

14 October 2020 11:19 PM

Guest: Dr Madelaine Gomes

website:www.madelainegomes.international 

Saturday the 17/10/20 at 10am and it will be on Zoom.  Link will be send to them via their email address and it is Free.  It is an introduction talk.  I will then give them the link to the training which is IDENTIFY YOUR PURPOSE and step into your Greatness which will be on Monday 19/10 night at 7pm on Zoom.

 

Guest: Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

email:stanley@changecreatorsa.com 

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: All things Mars - Is there life out there?

14 October 2020 10:17 PM

Professor Elena Pettinelli | Professor in Earth Physics in the Mathematics and Physics Department, Rome Tre University, Rome, 

Financial Matters: why so few people achieve financial freedom or success.

14 October 2020 9:16 PM

On Financial Matter, Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, talks about why so few people achieve financial freedom or success.

Credit life providers are getting off lightly on Treating Customers Fairly

13 October 2020 11:18 PM

Ms. Zimasa Mabuse, Head of legal and compliance at Yalu

Winde wants probe after dozens catch Covid-19,

13 October 2020 10:24 PM

Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist  at News24

Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

 

Legal Matters: Aarto scheduled to roll out in SA in July 2021

13 October 2020 10:13 PM

Advocate Stefanie Fick | Advocate and Executive Director in charge of "AARTO amendment Bill challenge Project" at OUTA. 

The Marikana Trials - Marikana murder trial resumes

12 October 2020 11:24 PM

 The Marikana Trials – Marikana murder trials resumes, we talk to Themba Masuku, Programme Manager: African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum & Rehad Desai, Producer and Director on award winning Miners Shot Down Documentary (2014)

The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan
Business Politics

Business Politics

Covid-19 cases linked to Tin Roof event rise to 73
Local

Local

Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission
Local Business Politics

Local Business Politics

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan
Business Politics

Business Politics

France daily coronavirus cases top record 30,000
15 October 2020 9:05 PM

15 October 2020 9:05 PM

10,000 protesters defy Thai crackdown after emergency decree, arrests
15 October 2020 8:48 PM

15 October 2020 8:48 PM

Biden could win, Trump ally says, as COVID-19 hits race again
15 October 2020 7:22 PM

15 October 2020 7:22 PM

