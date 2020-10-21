Financial Matters: Creating multiple streams of income.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Cut the SABC some slack
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Duduetsang Makuse - National Co-ordinator at The SOS Coalition
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:55
A day in the life of a professional licence renewal queuer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Fernandes
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Rondebosch golf course lease extended
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Federica Duca
Today at 07:20
Dept. of Education on matric exams and the impact of Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Prasa briefing to select committee on Transport
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kenneth Mmoiemang
Today at 08:21
Understanding your rights when it comes to smoking of cigarettes and marijuana in complexes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marina Constas - Specialist Sectional Title Attorney and Director at BBM Attorneys
Today at 08:45
Understanding the significance of Osiris-Rex probe tagging asteroid Bennu
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nicolas Erasmus - Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Parking in CBD
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: New Google Feature Allows You to Hum or Sing the Song You're Trying to Find
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:33
Greener Living 1 - Botanical Society explains why memberships aren't being extended
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Antonia de Barros
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance - money management for teens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Sea Point has become a 'war zone' say residents embarking on rates boycott Several businesses in Sea Point have begun withholding 50% of their rates payments in protest at the City's 'neglect' of the area. 21 October 2020 6:14 PM
DA claims Township Economy Bill will fuel tensions and is unconstitutional The DA's Gauteng spokesperson on economic development tells CapeTalk the bill is exclusionary and unconstitutional. 21 October 2020 5:47 PM
Old-age home defends 'restrictive' Covid-19 protocols The Nerina Gardens Retirement Home in Fishhoek has just recorded it's 14th week Covid-19 free as Jeremy van Wyk discovers... 21 October 2020 1:06 PM
ANC seeks legal advice over 'stepping aside' of corruption-accused members The ANC is reportedly seeking clarity about its legal options in relation to party members implicated in corruption. 21 October 2020 1:07 PM
DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 October 2020 6:07 PM
If Agrizzi is really this sick, NPA could lose potential State witness - Wiener Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer claims doctors spent the night trying to stabilise his client. Author and journo Mandy Wiener says the NPA... 20 October 2020 2:16 PM
Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making The future of agriculture may draw more from its past than the present 21 October 2020 7:15 PM
Over 21,000 jobs lost in wine industry and it's only the beginning, says Wosa The wine industry has lost over 21,000 jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic and more job losses are anticipated over the next year an... 21 October 2020 4:43 PM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Financial Matters: Creating multiple streams of income.

Financial Matters: Creating multiple streams of income.

21 October 2020 9:16 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset feature - Are you ready to be healthy?

21 October 2020 11:22 PM

Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda & Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Sales Director at the Yoga Veda Institute in the USA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Direct Public Sales of Cannabis Sativa launched

21 October 2020 10:30 PM

Quinton van Kerken | Chief Executive Officer: Magic Dragon Group 

 

Kevin Pearman | Managing Director and license holder: Crafted Hemp Farm

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Matrics: don't delay higher education applications

20 October 2020 10:32 PM

Peter Kriel - General Manager at The Independent Institute of Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Stigma and silence on mental health issues for men

20 October 2020 10:19 PM

Luvuyo Mcebe | Man Kind Project International Co-Leader, 

Louw Breytenbach | Director of National Arts, Mental Health Activist, and Social Media Influencer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: ONLIABILITY – Exploring the legal implications of social media posts and DMs, from cybercrimes, defamation by emoticons to contractual liability and more.

20 October 2020 9:17 PM

Demi Pretorius | Senior Associate & Attorney at Adams and Adams

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Farmers challenge Cannabis licensing process by South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA)

19 October 2020 11:19 PM

Guest: Dr. Lennox Xolile Mtshagi | President of Black Farmers Association of South Africa (BFASA) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo Commission Analysis

19 October 2020 9:54 PM

Guest: Clement Manyathela, CM Show presenter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission update with Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Senior Reporter

19 October 2020 9:48 PM

 Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: World Sight Day (8th October 2020)

19 October 2020 9:23 PM

Dr Linett Du Toit | Ophthalmologist and Head of Retina Unit at Tygerberg Hospital  

email:  linett.dutoit@yahoo.co.uk 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo

Business Politics

Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications

Politics

[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

We will not give up cartoons: Macron in homage to murdered teacher

21 October 2020 8:42 PM

KZN ANC reinstates corruption accused Mabuyakhulu as deputy chairperson

21 October 2020 7:59 PM

Transnet's Laher tells of insubordination fears if he questioned Anoj Singh

21 October 2020 7:10 PM

