South Africans Doing Great Things - Phumeza Booi Welisa

Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:11
International News with Katie Macdonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie McDonald
Today at 06:20
Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Charl van Loggerenberg - MD at International Sos
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Reyaan Traut
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Reyaan Traut - at Athlete
Today at 07:45
National Wills Week
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager at JustMoney
Today at 08:10
What we do and don't know about herd immunity
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Today at 08:40
Weekend Sport: Absa Premiership
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 08:50
Bingeing with Spling
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Stephen Aspeling - Movie Critic at ...
Today at 09:50
Roeshdien Jaz: Want What You Can't Have
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Roeshdien Jaz
Latest Local
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Bo-Kaap community rocked by child abuse claims, victims asked to come forward Bo-Kaap residents have been protesting this week after two well-known members of the community were accused of sexual abuse and ch... 23 October 2020 2:27 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervenes in Kataza relocation The Cape of Good Hope SPCA suggests Kataza be relocated to the Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo. 23 October 2020 1:10 PM
View all Local
Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africa needs answers after allegations that the SANDF blew R200-million on a Cuban Covid-19... 23 October 2020 5:06 PM
DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason' Democratic Alliance Defence Shadow Minister and member of the parliamentary committee on Defence Kobus Marais speaks out. 23 October 2020 1:27 PM
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
View all Politics
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We're not being ironic Are you always on your phone, procrastinating? There's an app for that, says USB productivity researcher, Sam Orton. 23 October 2020 1:22 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Business
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet. 22 October 2020 3:17 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Can't name the tune? Use Google's new hum-to-search feature – it's on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It's free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
View all Entertainment
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
View all Africa
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don't agree The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition). 22 October 2020 9:13 AM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
South Africans Doing Great Things - Phumeza Booi Welisa

South Africans Doing Great Things - Phumeza Booi Welisa

23 October 2020 11:39 PM

Guest       : Phumeza Booi Welisa

Facebook: Hlumelo Educare Centre and Aftercare Specializes in children with Autism

Cell          : 076 797 1330

Email       :pbooiwelisa@gmail.com  


Crime Time: The Bosasa Billions

22 October 2020 10:23 PM

James Brent-Styan | Author of The Bosasa Billions

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Cancer and PTSD – how it impact and affect people directly or indirectly

22 October 2020 9:18 PM

Guest: Dr Eve

webmail:https://www.dreve.co.za/

 

Change your mindset feature - Are you ready to be healthy?

21 October 2020 11:22 PM

Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda & Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Sales Director at the Yoga Veda Institute in the USA

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Direct Public Sales of Cannabis Sativa launched

21 October 2020 10:30 PM

Quinton van Kerken | Chief Executive Officer: Magic Dragon Group 

 

Kevin Pearman | Managing Director and license holder: Crafted Hemp Farm

Financial Matters: Creating multiple streams of income.

21 October 2020 9:16 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

Matrics: don't delay higher education applications

20 October 2020 10:32 PM

Peter Kriel - General Manager at The Independent Institute of Education

Man Torque: Stigma and silence on mental health issues for men

20 October 2020 10:19 PM

Luvuyo Mcebe | Man Kind Project International Co-Leader, 

Louw Breytenbach | Director of National Arts, Mental Health Activist, and Social Media Influencer 

Legal Matters: ONLIABILITY – Exploring the legal implications of social media posts and DMs, from cybercrimes, defamation by emoticons to contractual liability and more.

20 October 2020 9:17 PM

Demi Pretorius | Senior Associate & Attorney at Adams and Adams

Black Farmers challenge Cannabis licensing process by South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA)

19 October 2020 11:19 PM

Guest: Dr. 

OUTsurance to remove all ads with Maboe following abuse allegations - report

23 October 2020 8:34 PM

US says Sudan to normalise ties with Israel, in new breakthrough for Trump

23 October 2020 6:49 PM

Too many countries in 'exponential' virus surge: WHO

23 October 2020 6:38 PM

