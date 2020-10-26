State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
SAHPRA refutes claims by the Black Farmers Association
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete -Makokotlela - South African Health Products Association (SAHPRA)'s CEO
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kinnear murder accused linked to attempted hit on top attorney William Booth The man implicated in the assassination of detective Charl Kinnear has also been linked to an attempted hit on a prominent Cape To... 26 October 2020 7:18 PM
SA's new marriage and civil union laws come into effect President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law. 26 October 2020 3:39 PM
Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government wants to fast-track the possible introduction of a minimum unit pri... 26 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Local
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs' Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community. 26 October 2020 12:20 PM
View all Politics
How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges Absa’s working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cashflows and working capital. 26 October 2020 8:09 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”. 26 October 2020 7:34 PM
Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt. 26 October 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inboun... 26 October 2020 5:58 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SA... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side. 26 October 2020 11:24 AM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

26 October 2020 9:40 PM


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Medical Matters: WORLD OSTEOPOROSIS DAY - A BONE DISEASE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN ABOUT AGE

26 October 2020 9:18 PM

Tereza Hough | CEO National Osteoporosis Foundation SA

Contact info@osteoporosis.org.za for more information or visit www.osteoporosis.org.za

Please help NOFSA make a loud noise about this Silent Disease by making a donation! Visit www.osteoporosis.org.za/contact-us/donate/

Follow the conversation on social media @OsteoporosisSA and join in by using #LoveYourBones.

For more information, visit www.osteoporosis.org.za 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Phumeza Booi Welisa

23 October 2020 11:39 PM

Guest       : Phumeza Booi Welisa

Facebook: Hlumelo Educare Centre and Aftercare Specializes in children with Autism

Cell          : 076 797 1330

Email       :pbooiwelisa@gmail.com  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: The Bosasa Billions

22 October 2020 10:23 PM

James Brent-Styan | Author of The Bosasa Billions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Cancer and PTSD – how it impact and affect people directly or indirectly

22 October 2020 9:18 PM

Guest: Dr Eve

webmail:https://www.dreve.co.za/

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Are you ready to be healthy?

21 October 2020 11:22 PM

Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda & Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Sales Director at the Yoga Veda Institute in the USA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Direct Public Sales of Cannabis Sativa launched

21 October 2020 10:30 PM

Quinton van Kerken | Chief Executive Officer: Magic Dragon Group 

 

Kevin Pearman | Managing Director and license holder: Crafted Hemp Farm

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Creating multiple streams of income.

21 October 2020 9:16 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Matrics: don't delay higher education applications

20 October 2020 10:32 PM

Peter Kriel - General Manager at The Independent Institute of Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: Stigma and silence on mental health issues for men

20 October 2020 10:19 PM

Luvuyo Mcebe | Man Kind Project International Co-Leader, 

Louw Breytenbach | Director of National Arts, Mental Health Activist, and Social Media Influencer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'

Business Opinion Politics

Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse

Local

How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges

Business

EWN Highlights

Nigeria looting hits capital

26 October 2020 8:58 PM

'We cannot give up,' WHO chief Ghebreyesus says of pandemic fight

26 October 2020 8:24 PM

Khayelitsha Development Forum lifts lid on alleged extortion racket in area

26 October 2020 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA