Medical Matters: WORLD OSTEOPOROSIS DAY - A BONE DISEASE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN ABOUT AGE

Tereza Hough | CEO National Osteoporosis Foundation SA



Contact info@osteoporosis.org.za for more information or visit www.osteoporosis.org.za



Please help NOFSA make a loud noise about this Silent Disease by making a donation! Visit www.osteoporosis.org.za/contact-us/donate/



Follow the conversation on social media @OsteoporosisSA and join in by using #LoveYourBones.



For more information, visit www.osteoporosis.org.za



