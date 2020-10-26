State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
Tourism: How tourism recovery to turning around the economy
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thembi Kunene-Msimang - COO at Tourvest IME
Today at 05:45
Why and how to change local communities mistrust in big industries
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Llewellyn Leonard - Professor Environmental Science at UNISA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
AfroStory wants to give more African households access to books penned by Africans
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr John Ashmore
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Cell C is shutting down its network, but don't worry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendon Petersen - Technology Journalist at ...
Today at 06:55
INTERVIEW: the real face of GBV in farmland SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Pekeur - Co-founder at Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Senzo murder kingpin still free
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerrie Nel - Head of Afriforum's private prosecuting unit at AfriForum
Today at 07:20
Strategy to entice MICE to Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:38
Why locust are swarming in Karoo/Eastern Cape
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Frances Duncan - Professor Of School Of Animal, Plant And Environmental Sciences at Wits University
Today at 08:07
Will making alcohol more expensive address excess?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Cricket SA: The greatest show on earth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Today at 08:45
Get your will drawn up for free during National Wills Week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Meyer de Waal - Specialist in estates, Director at MDW Incorporated
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Campaign launch for REAL Reform for early childhood development
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Afrikaans- It's history & relevance in SA 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Hein Willemse
Today at 10:33
Afrikaans and its relevance continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
New School Educating future young entrepreneurs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Lategan
Today at 11:16
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused court appearance-EWN court crossing TBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Nnete Modise Bursary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA Airports Company tries to bounce back after being knee-capped by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Today at 19:33
Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kinnear murder accused linked to attempted hit on top attorney William Booth The man implicated in the assassination of detective Charl Kinnear has also been linked to an attempted hit on a prominent Cape To... 26 October 2020 7:18 PM
SA's new marriage and civil union laws come into effect President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law. 26 October 2020 3:39 PM
Four more women claim Bo-Kaap brothers sexually abused them More women have come forward accusing two elderly Bo-Kaap brothers of sexual abuse after allegations surfaced in a viral YouTube v... 26 October 2020 1:23 PM
View all Local
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
Khayelitsha businesses and residents in the 'grip of a handful of thugs' Khayelitsha Development Forum chair Ndithini Thyido says 'enough is enough' to these protection rackets targeting the community. 26 October 2020 12:20 PM
Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africa needs answers after allegations that the SANDF blew R200-million on a Cuban Covid-19... 23 October 2020 5:06 PM
View all Politics
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We're not being ironic Are you always on your phone, procrastinating? There's an app for that, says USB productivity researcher, Sam Orton. 23 October 2020 1:22 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Business
SA must scrap the 'red list', we aren't importing entire populations - Satsa CEO Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says the red-listing of high-risk countries is killing inboun... 26 October 2020 5:58 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 36,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SA... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart's Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Man swings dangerously in the air after unorthodox palm tree cutting Hold your breath as you watch this tree-cutter clinging on to the palm tree as it swings in a huge arc from side to side. 26 October 2020 11:24 AM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

26 October 2020 9:40 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Snr Reporter


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

SAHPRA refutes claims by the Black Farmers Association

26 October 2020 11:04 PM

Boitumelo Semete -Makokotlela | South African Health Products Association (SAHPRA)'s CEO 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: WORLD OSTEOPOROSIS DAY - A BONE DISEASE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN ABOUT AGE

26 October 2020 9:18 PM

Tereza Hough | CEO National Osteoporosis Foundation SA

Contact info@osteoporosis.org.za for more information or visit www.osteoporosis.org.za

Please help NOFSA make a loud noise about this Silent Disease by making a donation! Visit www.osteoporosis.org.za/contact-us/donate/

Follow the conversation on social media @OsteoporosisSA and join in by using #LoveYourBones.

For more information, visit www.osteoporosis.org.za 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Phumeza Booi Welisa

23 October 2020 11:39 PM

Guest       : Phumeza Booi Welisa

Facebook: Hlumelo Educare Centre and Aftercare Specializes in children with Autism

Cell          : 076 797 1330

Email       :pbooiwelisa@gmail.com  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: The Bosasa Billions

22 October 2020 10:23 PM

James Brent-Styan | Author of The Bosasa Billions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Cancer and PTSD – how it impact and affect people directly or indirectly

22 October 2020 9:18 PM

Guest: Dr Eve

webmail:https://www.dreve.co.za/

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - Are you ready to be healthy?

21 October 2020 11:22 PM

Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda & Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Sales Director at the Yoga Veda Institute in the USA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Direct Public Sales of Cannabis Sativa launched

21 October 2020 10:30 PM

Quinton van Kerken | Chief Executive Officer: Magic Dragon Group 

 

Kevin Pearman | Managing Director and license holder: Crafted Hemp Farm

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Creating multiple streams of income.

21 October 2020 9:16 PM

Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Matrics: don't delay higher education applications

20 October 2020 10:32 PM

Peter Kriel - General Manager at The Independent Institute of Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'

Business Opinion Politics

Western Cape govt considers minimum unit price on booze to curb alcohol abuse

Local

How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges

Business

Nigeria looting hits capital

26 October 2020 8:58 PM

'We cannot give up,' WHO chief Ghebreyesus says of pandemic fight

26 October 2020 8:24 PM

Khayelitsha Development Forum lifts lid on alleged extortion racket in area

26 October 2020 7:13 PM

