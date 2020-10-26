SAHPRA refutes claims by the Black Farmers Association

Today at 04:45 Tourism: How tourism recovery to turning around the economy Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Thembi Kunene-Msimang - COO at Tourvest IME

Today at 05:45 Why and how to change local communities mistrust in big industries Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Llewellyn Leonard - Professor Environmental Science at UNISA

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 AfroStory wants to give more African households access to books penned by Africans Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr John Ashmore

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesday : Cell C is shutting down its network, but don't worry Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Brendon Petersen - Technology Journalist at ...

Today at 06:55 INTERVIEW: the real face of GBV in farmland SA Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Wendy Pekeur - Co-founder at Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Senzo murder kingpin still free Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Gerrie Nel - Head of Afriforum's private prosecuting unit at AfriForum

Today at 07:20 Strategy to entice MICE to Cape Town Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town

Today at 07:38 Why locust are swarming in Karoo/Eastern Cape Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Frances Duncan - Professor Of School Of Animal, Plant And Environmental Sciences at Wits University

Today at 08:07 Will making alcohol more expensive address excess? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Corné van Walbeek - Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town

Today at 08:21 Cricket SA: The greatest show on earth Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo

Today at 08:45 Get your will drawn up for free during National Wills Week Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Meyer de Waal - Specialist in estates, Director at MDW Incorporated

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Campaign launch for REAL Reform for early childhood development Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:08 Afrikaans- It's history & relevance in SA 2020 Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Professor Hein Willemse

Today at 10:33 Afrikaans and its relevance continued Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 New School Educating future young entrepreneurs Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Leon Lategan

Today at 11:16 Senzo Meyiwa murder accused court appearance-EWN court crossing TBC Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:32 Nnete Modise Bursary Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:45 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 SA Airports Company tries to bounce back after being knee-capped by Covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work

