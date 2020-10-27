What will Mboweni’s 2020 medium term budget offer?

Streaming issues? Report here
VBS liquidation: More than 5,000 'small' depositors haven't claimed their money The liquidation of the disgraced VBS Mutual Bank is gaining momentum. Bruce Whitfield speaks to Denzel Bostander from Sarb. 29 October 2020 7:37 PM
Massimo’s pizza feeds hungry mouths in Hout Bay, and gets customers to do so too Koketso Sachane interviews Massimo Orione, a beautiful man with a huge heart of gold. Do listen; it'll inspire you! 29 October 2020 3:18 PM
Black Sash heads to court over end to top-up grant for caregivers Tito Mboweni announced yesterday that while top-ups would not continue past November, the R350 relief grant will extend to Jan. 29 October 2020 1:48 PM
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech i... 29 October 2020 12:55 PM
SA faces debt trap warns Mboweni, departmental budget cuts to fund SAA bailout Is National Treasury not robbing Peter to pay Paul? Bruce Whitfield gets reaction to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 28 October 2020 7:08 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor says all ozo... 29 October 2020 4:06 PM
New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks. 29 October 2020 5:17 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker. 28 October 2020 12:25 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
What will Mboweni’s 2020 medium term budget offer?

What will Mboweni’s 2020 medium term budget offer?

27 October 2020 11:17 PM

Guest: Prof Andre Roux, Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School


Crime Time: Senzo Meyiwa case

29 October 2020 10:25 PM

Gerrie Nel | Head of Afriforum's private prosecuting unit  at AfriForum

Soweto Mandlanzi, the author of the book, Decoding 666-9: The inexplicable life of Senzo Meyiwa

Psychology Matters: Psychology of Religion

29 October 2020 9:16 PM

Guests: Bishop Julius Moloi | President at Christian Ministers Council of Southern Africa AND Bishop Bheki Ngcobo, from the South African Zionist Church

Why EWN refers to Bushiri as a self-proclaimed prophet

29 October 2020 8:31 PM

Guest: Ray White. Managing Editor at EWN

Change your mindset feature - why making the wrong decisions is costing you, and how to start making more empowered decisions"

28 October 2020 11:23 PM

Stanley Beckett | Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

Lesego Moloko | Attorney, Business Owner, Civil Activist & Humanitarian

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Bare-all Memoir: 'Nipple Caps and G-strings'

28 October 2020 10:41 PM

On tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, it is Adults Only , as we were joined by Perlé van Schalkwyk, better known as Gigi - daughter of Jehovah Witnesses on her Bare-all Memoir: 'Nipple Caps and G-strings'.

The tales of drugs, perversion, murder and porn for this 'jong meisie van Paarl’, who didn't know that she would one day become one of South Africa's most successful strippers and the owner of The Lollipop Lounge, one of SA's most celebrated erotic clubs.

Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) Analysis

28 October 2020 9:20 PM

Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his medium term budget policy speech Mandla Lionel Isaacs, Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory, joins us to unpack this. 

THE AFRICA SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATING REVIEW REPORT

27 October 2020 11:23 PM

Guest: Dr Misheck Mutize | APRM Lead Expert consultant on Support to countries in the area of rating agencies

Below is the webinar link:
When: Oct 29, 2020 10:30 AM Johannesburg
Topic: Launch of the First Sovereign Credit Rating Review Report

Register in advance for this webinar:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_D9R6xDK3TqGbsE6VTP1dCw 

Legal Matters: What are the legal implications for employers now with employees working from home

27 October 2020 9:34 PM

Guest: Thandeka Mhlongo | Associate within the Litigation team at Adams & Adams

office number: 011 895 1019 

email: Thandeka.Mhlongo@adams.africa 

SAHPRA refutes claims by the Black Farmers Association

26 October 2020 11:04 PM

Boitumelo Semete -Makokotlela | South African Health Products Association (SAHPRA)'s CEO 

'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time)

Total finds - yet another - 'giant' gas reserve in South Africa

'Farmer Angus' lends money to staff to buy his egg business, boosted by Checkers

Zille must learn to live with low political profile - Ex-DA Fedco chair Gibson

29 October 2020 7:24 PM

Saudi Arabia 'strongly condemns' knife attack in France

29 October 2020 6:46 PM

Blowout US GDP report offers boon to Trump amid pandemic

29 October 2020 6:29 PM

