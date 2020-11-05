Crime Time: Deon Wiggett: My Only Story.

Guest: Deon Wigget | Award winning Author and Advertising Copywriter
Guest: Issiaka Konaté | Director-General for Ivorians Overseas
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we talk about the notion of forgiveness and how to possibly get guidance on it.
Guests: On Change your mindset feature we talk about "Finding the starting line onto the highway to health" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda and Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Sales Director at the Yoga Veda Institute in the USA.
website:https://www.ommysoul.com/
email:elanie@ommysoul.com
Cell: +27 60 628 6149
On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we're joined by Jean Francois Sobiecki, Phytoalchemist at Phytoalchemy Health and Wellness to explore the fascinating relationship between people and plants. From psychoactive plants in the context of Ayahuasca spiritual plant medicine journeys, treatments, rituals, and cross culture shamanic aspects from around the world... You won't want to miss this.
On Financial Matters, Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital, talks about how there's an inherent structural privilege in our ability to pursue financial independence.
Guest: Mandla L. Isaacs, Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory
Francis Kornegay | a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue
Dr. Gordon Isaacs | Lecturer at the South African College of Applied Psychology teaching Crisis and Trauma Counseling,
Lloyd Rugara | Sex Worker who represents Sisonke at SWEAT as National Sisonke Provincial WC COORDINATOR ¦ Founder
Guest: Adv. Manny Witz, Advocate in the High Court of SA