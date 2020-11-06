Profile Interview with Tim Modise

Profile Interview with renowned South African veteran journalist, broadcaster, public speaker and philanthropist, Tim Modise.
Jay Blackhawk | National Director for Bikers Lives Matter NPC South Africa
Casper Swanepoel | Representative for Bikers Lives Matter NPC
Guest: Issiaka Konaté | Director-General for Ivorians Overseas
Guest: Deon Wigget | Award winning Author and Advertising Copywriter
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we talk about the notion of forgiveness and how to possibly get guidance on it.
Guests: On Change your mindset feature we talk about "Finding the starting line onto the highway to health" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda and Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Sales Director at the Yoga Veda Institute in the USA.
website:https://www.ommysoul.com/
email:elanie@ommysoul.com
Cell: +27 60 628 6149
On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we're joined by Jean Francois Sobiecki, Phytoalchemist at Phytoalchemy Health and Wellness to explore the fascinating relationship between people and plants. From psychoactive plants in the context of Ayahuasca spiritual plant medicine journeys, treatments, rituals, and cross culture shamanic aspects from around the world... You won't want to miss this.
On Financial Matters, Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital, talks about how there's an inherent structural privilege in our ability to pursue financial independence.
Guest: Mandla L. Isaacs, Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory
Francis Kornegay | a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue