Profile Interview with Tim Modise

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Why I forgave the apartheid assassin who brutally murdered my father Her father was killed by notorious apartheid policeman Eugene de Kock when she was just a baby. She describes her journey to forgi... 7 November 2020 11:14 AM
WCED: Covid matrics won't write exams, unless they've completed 10-day isolation Despite announcements made by the national government, the WCED says it won't be making special arrangements for Covid-19 infected... 7 November 2020 9:51 AM
Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue Trail runner and environmental activist Karoline Hanks is will be running her second 13 Peaks Challenge next month to raise money... 7 November 2020 8:54 AM
96 by-elections in South Africa next Wednesday: Here are the projected trends CEO at Hlaziya Solutions Paul Berkowitz has analysed possible trends and outcomes in areas such as Phokwane and Knysna. 6 November 2020 1:42 PM
Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness at the state capture inqu... 6 November 2020 11:43 AM
Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown. 6 November 2020 11:28 AM
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up' SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her c... 7 November 2020 12:05 PM
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings. 6 November 2020 4:04 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Tim Modise

Profile Interview with Tim Modise

6 November 2020 10:36 PM

Profile Interview with renowned South African veteran journalist, broadcaster, public speaker and philanthropist, Tim Modise.


South Africans Doing Great Things - Jay Blackhawk and Casper Swanepoel from Bikers Lives Matter NPC

7 November 2020 12:18 AM

Jay Blackhawk | National Director for Bikers Lives Matter NPC South Africa 

Casper Swanepoel | Representative for Bikers Lives Matter NPC 

Africa At A Glance: Post Ivorian election and the reelection of President Alassane Ouattara

5 November 2020 11:29 PM

Guest: Issiaka Konaté | Director-General for Ivorians Overseas

Crime Time: Deon Wiggett: My Only Story.

5 November 2020 10:23 PM

Guest: Deon Wigget | Award winning Author and Advertising Copywriter

In Conversation with Dr Eve: "Forgiveness"

5 November 2020 9:22 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we talk about the notion of forgiveness and how to possibly get guidance on it.

Change your mindset feature - "Finding the starting line onto the highway to health"

4 November 2020 11:25 PM

Guests: On Change your mindset feature we talk about "Finding the starting line onto the highway to health" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda and Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Sales Director at the Yoga Veda Institute in the USA.

website:https://www.ommysoul.com/ 

email:elanie@ommysoul.com 

Cell: +27 60 628 6149

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The relationship between people and plants

4 November 2020 10:18 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we're joined by Jean Francois Sobiecki, Phytoalchemist at Phytoalchemy Health and Wellness to explore the fascinating relationship between people and plants. From psychoactive plants in the context of Ayahuasca spiritual plant medicine journeys, treatments, rituals, and cross culture shamanic aspects from around the world... You won't want to miss this.

Financial Matters: Inherent structural privilege in our ability to pursue financial independence.

4 November 2020 9:18 PM

On Financial Matters, Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital, talks about how there's an inherent structural privilege in our ability to pursue financial independence.

US electoral college explained

3 November 2020 11:33 PM

Guest: Mandla L. Isaacs, Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory 

The U.S. Elections explained

3 November 2020 11:23 PM

Francis Kornegay | a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue

WCED: Covid matrics won't write exams, unless they've completed 10-day isolation

Local

Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue

Lifestyle Local

[WATCH] EFF members protest outside CT high school following 'whites only' event

Local

7 life sentences handed to Eastern Cape serial rapist

7 November 2020 10:51 AM

UN warns of famine risk in world hotspots

7 November 2020 10:42 AM

WATCH LIVE: Former SAA chair Yakhe Kwinana resumes state capture testimony

7 November 2020 9:59 AM

