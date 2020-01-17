South Africans Doing Great Things

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:07
Tension in Northern Suburbs - Brackenfell ward councillor responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rhynardt Bresler - ward councillor at Ward 102
Today at 12:10
EFF
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nosipho Makamba Botya - Deputy Provincial Chair at Economic Freedom Fighters
Today at 12:15
Race tensions outside Brackenfell High school - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stanley Henkeman - Executive Director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Today at 12:23
Ramaphosa gives green light to Lottery probe - Groundup investigates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray Joseph - former News Editor at Daily Voice
Today at 12:27
Sanbi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ismail Ebrahim - CFR Node Manager for Custodians of Rare and Endangered Wildflowers (CREW) at Sanbi (Kirstenbosch)
Today at 12:37
All systems go for Super Wednesday by-election 2020?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masego Shiburi - Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer at Iec
Masego Sheburi - Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 12:40
ANC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ronalda Nalumango - convener at ANC
Today at 12:45
DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
New Xbox is supposed to be available in SA today - but disappointment awaits some fans
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Grant Hinds
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Constantia Gift Fair / The Burbs online
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carryn Wiltshire - Event Organiser at Constantia Wine And Food Festival
Today at 13:33
Travel - Hermanus winery wins prestigious win award
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carolyn Martin
Today at 13:50
The iconic Whale Trail has re-opened!
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Petro van Rhyn
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Foster care offers a lifeline to vulnerable children
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Victoria Smith
Wardah Carelse
Today at 14:50
Music with Brent Harris
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brent Harris
Today at 18:09
Telkom 's half year results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Maseko - Group CEO at Telkom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: Investing can be easy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Brown - Financial Educator at Just One Lap
Food security is impacted by everything we throw in the bin, says Prof Sigge Professor Gunnar Sigge says consumers have an important role to play in combating food waste by buying less. 10 November 2020 11:16 AM
South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections There's lots of swing potential, with younger voters less loyal to any one political party, says Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg. 10 November 2020 8:46 AM
Brackenfell High violence: Videos show some parents were involved says WCED WC Education Department's Bronagh Hammond says the matric event was not sanctioned by the school. 10 November 2020 8:41 AM
Haffajee: Gordhan's SAA bailout out of character and hints at political pressure Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appears to have responded to political pressure b... 9 November 2020 6:22 PM
'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit. 9 November 2020 2:08 PM
'I'll only withdraw my application once Kataza puts his feet on Kommetjie land' Lawyer and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht explains the agreement he made with CoCT to ensure Kataza the baboon goes home. 9 November 2020 12:09 PM
Netflix tries out its first old-fashioned (kind of), scheduled TV station Not in the mood to decide? Netflix is going back to the future with its first TV channel with scheduled programming. 10 November 2020 10:31 AM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
Rediscover Durban's hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
Figuring out who I am was one the many gifts of cancer, says Richard Wright Richard Wright is a three-time brain cancer survivor. He says battling the disease forced him to rediscover his purpose and authen... 9 November 2020 4:27 PM
Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable Personal injury lawyer Henry Shields says many companies no longer take responsibility for injuries occurring on their property. 9 November 2020 8:59 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don't feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Netflix tries out its first old-fashioned (kind of), scheduled TV station Not in the mood to decide? Netflix is going back to the future with its first TV channel with scheduled programming. 10 November 2020 10:31 AM
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city. 10 November 2020 9:01 AM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys It is a dream story that only seems to happen to other people, says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 9 November 2020 10:54 AM
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in off... 8 November 2020 10:49 AM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik's cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
17 January 2020 11:31 PM

Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

US elections post Analysis

9 November 2020 11:37 PM

US elections post analysis with Mandla L. Isaacs, Political Economist and the Managing Director of Zehuti Advisory 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission Update

9 November 2020 9:58 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan, Specialist Legal Journalist at Business Day 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Diabetes month: Balance blood sugar to think, learn and remember better -- study

9 November 2020 9:18 PM

Guest: Dr Paulo Valdoleiros | Bloemfontein based General Practitioner 

email:paulodevaldoleiros@gmail.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Jay Blackhawk and Casper Swanepoel from Bikers Lives Matter NPC

7 November 2020 12:18 AM

Jay Blackhawk | National Director for Bikers Lives Matter NPC South Africa 

Casper Swanepoel | Representative for Bikers Lives Matter NPC 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Tim Modise

6 November 2020 10:36 PM

Profile Interview with renowned South African veteran journalist, broadcaster, public speaker and philanthropist, Tim Modise.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance: Post Ivorian election and the reelection of President Alassane Ouattara

5 November 2020 11:29 PM

Guest: Issiaka Konaté | Director-General for Ivorians Overseas

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Deon Wiggett: My Only Story.

5 November 2020 10:23 PM

Guest: Deon Wigget | Award winning Author and Advertising Copywriter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: "Forgiveness"

5 November 2020 9:22 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve” we talk about the notion of forgiveness and how to possibly get guidance on it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "Finding the starting line onto the highway to health"

4 November 2020 11:25 PM

Guests: On Change your mindset feature we talk about "Finding the starting line onto the highway to health" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda and Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Sales Director at the Yoga Veda Institute in the USA.

website:https://www.ommysoul.com/ 

email:elanie@ommysoul.com 

Cell: +27 60 628 6149

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The relationship between people and plants

4 November 2020 10:18 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we're joined by Jean Francois Sobiecki, Phytoalchemist at Phytoalchemy Health and Wellness to explore the fascinating relationship between people and plants. From psychoactive plants in the context of Ayahuasca spiritual plant medicine journeys, treatments, rituals, and cross culture shamanic aspects from around the world... You won't want to miss this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Netflix tries out its first old-fashioned (kind of), scheduled TV station

Business Entertainment

Business Entertainment

South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections

Politics Local Elections

Politics Local Elections

Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys

World

World

KZN Safety MEC seeks meeting with freight industry after latest deadly crash

10 November 2020 11:25 AM

10 November 2020 11:25 AM

Mkhize refutes claims he channeled R80m from Prasa tender to ANC

10 November 2020 10:50 AM

10 November 2020 10:50 AM

A year after SANDF intervention in Vaal, residents see no change in services

10 November 2020 10:01 AM

10 November 2020 10:01 AM

