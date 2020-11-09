US elections post Analysis

Today at 04:50 Health: Movember looks at the hairy situation of men's mental health Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Garron Gsell - Country Manager at Movember Foundation

Today at 05:46 Student withheld from matric exams due to outstanding fees, Gauteng Ed. Department responds Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Steve Mabona

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 SARS deadline for e-filing submissions Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Marcia Ujobolo - Senior specialist in digital channels at SARS

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursday: Athletes Activism Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at WITS

Today at 07:20 SIU to investigate National Lotteries Commission Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Leanne De Bassompierre

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: Anti-Corruption Task Team Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Mkhuleko Hlengwa

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on India Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 latest on Ace Today with Kieno Kammies

Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:33 Property rentals Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 Talking Tech with Jan Today with Kieno Kammies

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 13:07 On the couch - young entrepreneur develops app to help doctors and patients with online consultations Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Marc Knowles

Today at 14:07 Advice - Everything you need to know about Wills - part 2 Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Alex Simeonides CEO of capital legacy

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39 Multichoice results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

