Legal Matters: WILLS WEEK: LEAVING A LEGACY FOR YOUR LOVED ONES

Peter Miyambo | Secretary General of Huvo Ya VatsongaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick AND Natasha Marrian, Political journalist, investigative reporter and commentator ¦ Deputy Editor: Financial MaiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Cassandra GovenderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher and speaker
Instagram: gogodineo
Twitter: @gogodineo
Website: www.gogodineondlanzi.com
Guest: Prof Andre Roux, Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business SchoolLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sanusha Naidu| Political Analyst|Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global DialogueLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ebrahim Fakir | Political Analyst/ Director Of Programmes At The Auwa at Socio Economic Research Institute (Asri)
Prince Mashele
Guest: Cllr Randall Williams - Tshwane Executive MayorLISTEN TO PODCAST