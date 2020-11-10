Mayor Williams on his plans for the city of Tshwane

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday Free Access Week is from 16-20 November. SANParks has added bonus days to include the weekend at some Cape national parks. 15 November 2020 2:57 PM
UbuntuCare provides 500k free masks, employment for 250 seamstresses The public-private partnership is aimed primarily at empowering women in vulnerable communities, says UbuntuCare's Fiona Hadley. 15 November 2020 2:00 PM
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country Shepherd Bushiri posted a statement on his Twitter page that he has gone to Malawi saying he fears for their safety. 14 November 2020 11:56 AM
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban. 14 November 2020 10:16 AM
Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections. 14 November 2020 8:30 AM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year Electoral fraud threatens to derail avian democracy! reports New Zealand's media. The furore's all about a tiny little kiwi. 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Mayor Williams on his plans for the city of Tshwane

Mayor Williams on his plans for the city of Tshwane

10 November 2020 10:42 PM

Guest: Cllr Randall Williams - Tshwane Executive Mayor


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile Interviews with Babsy Mlangeni

13 November 2020 10:58 PM

Guest: Bernard Babsy Mlangeni, SA Legendary Musician

Kwantu Feature: Tsonga History Discourse

12 November 2020 11:29 PM

Guest: Peter Miyambo | Secretary General of Huvo Ya Vatsonga

Crime Time: Acing the Magashule Case!

12 November 2020 10:41 PM

Guests: Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick AND Natasha Marrian, Political journalist, investigative reporter and commentator ¦ Deputy Editor: Financial Mai

Psychology Matter: Compassion Fatigue

12 November 2020 9:23 PM

On Psychology Matter we talk to Cassandra Govender, Clinical Psychologist about the issue of Compassion Fatigue; what is it, how to identify it, who it affects mostly and how to deal with it.

The tollfree NPOwer helpline will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year with counselling available in all 11 official languages and is now live on 0800 515 515.

Messages can also be sent to a dedicated SMS line on 43010 or to info@npowersa.org 

More details about NPOwer can be found on https://www.npowersa.org/ 

SADAG:

To contact a counsellor between 8am-8pm Monday to Sunday,


Call: 011 234 4837 

http://www.sadag.org/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=11&Itemid=114 

For a suicidal Emergency contact us on 0800 567 567

24hr Helpline 0800 456 789

Professor Guy Richards, Award winning Pulmonologist and global thought leader, speaker and publisher

11 November 2020 11:21 PM
Weird and Wonderful: Facts VS Myths of witchcraft, sorcery and magic

11 November 2020 11:19 PM

Guest: Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher and speaker


Instagram:  gogodineo

Twitter: @gogodineo

Website: www.gogodineondlanzi.com 

Post economic analysis of President Ramaphosa's speech

11 November 2020 9:50 PM

Guest: Prof Andre Roux, Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School

Post political Analysis of President Ramaphosa speech

11 November 2020 9:09 PM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu| Political Analyst|Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue

Brackenfell ongoing saga

10 November 2020 11:21 PM

Ebrahim Fakir | Political Analyst/ Director Of Programmes At The Auwa at Socio Economic Research Institute (Asri)

Prince Mashele

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country

Local

New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year

World

[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons

Local Lifestyle

Limpopo police hunt poachers who shot and killed a rhino on local game farm

15 November 2020 5:37 PM

ANC Southern Cape regional chair Jovan Bruinders passes away

15 November 2020 5:21 PM

Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA

15 November 2020 4:27 PM

