State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Teacher's nifty invention helped colleagues record video lessons during lockdown Ronald Kock came up with a modified way to use a cardboard box to record videos for teachers who wanted to record lessons but lack... 16 November 2020 5:26 PM
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title. 16 November 2020 2:18 PM
'We have an open-door policy as a caring city and are always willing to talk' CoCT hasn't yet spoken to Covid-19 informal settlement residents, but Malusi Booi hopes to have discussions going forward. 16 November 2020 12:43 PM
Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says Jacob Zuma is grasping at straws in an effort to play the victim as he applies for Zondo to rec... 16 November 2020 1:19 PM
No substance to Madikizela 'assassination plot' claims so far, says Helen Zille Helen Zille, chair of the DA's federal council, says the party is investigating allegations that its Western Cape leader was invol... 16 November 2020 11:16 AM
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Parents urged to be alert to teen depression after suicide of two Gr. 11 pupils A child behavioural therapist has encouraged parents to look out for signs of depression in their teens and keep an open dialogue. 16 November 2020 7:24 PM
[WATCH] The TV ad that had 5 women complaining about dad changing baby's nappy The Advertising Regulatory Board decided to make a formal decision on it and did not rule against the Bayer advert. 16 November 2020 1:32 PM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
It's been a rollercoaster - SA actor Phumzile Sitole on her new 'Star Trek' role South African actress Phumzile Sitole landed a new role in season three of Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye. 16 November 2020 3:21 PM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.... 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane

16 November 2020 10:09 PM


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Dr Zweli Mkhize on SA’s readiness to deal with possible Covid-19 resurgence

16 November 2020 9:34 PM

Dr Zweli Mkhize

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: Male infertility and cancer complications for Movember

16 November 2020 9:30 PM

Dr. Yossi Unterslak

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interviews with Babsy Mlangeni

13 November 2020 10:58 PM

Guest: Bernard Babsy Mlangeni, SA Legendary Musician

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: Tsonga History Discourse

12 November 2020 11:29 PM

Guest: Peter Miyambo | Secretary General of Huvo Ya Vatsonga

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Acing the Magashule Case!

12 November 2020 10:41 PM

Guests: Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick AND Natasha Marrian, Political journalist, investigative reporter and commentator ¦ Deputy Editor: Financial Mai

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matter: Compassion Fatigue

12 November 2020 9:23 PM

On Psychology Matter we talk to Cassandra Govender, Clinical Psychologist about the issue of Compassion Fatigue; what is it, how to identify it, who it affects mostly and how to deal with it.

The tollfree NPOwer helpline will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year with counselling available in all 11 official languages and is now live on 0800 515 515.

Messages can also be sent to a dedicated SMS line on 43010 or to info@npowersa.org 

More details about NPOwer can be found on https://www.npowersa.org/ 

SADAG:

To contact a counsellor between 8am-8pm Monday to Sunday,


Call: 011 234 4837 

http://www.sadag.org/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=11&Itemid=114 

For a suicidal Emergency contact us on 0800 567 567

24hr Helpline 0800 456 789

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Professor Guy Richards, Award winning Pulmonologist and global thought leader, speaker and publisher

11 November 2020 11:21 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: Facts VS Myths of witchcraft, sorcery and magic

11 November 2020 11:19 PM

Guest: Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facilitator and international teacher and speaker


Instagram:  gogodineo

Twitter: @gogodineo

Website: www.gogodineondlanzi.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Post economic analysis of President Ramaphosa's speech

11 November 2020 9:50 PM

Guest: Prof Andre Roux, Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

New vaccine breakthrough lifts global hope against pandemic

16 November 2020 7:45 PM

Zondo to deliver ruling on Zuma’s recusal application on Tuesday

16 November 2020 6:57 PM

EFF: Brackenfell High’s attempt to halt protesting unnecessary, an overreaction

16 November 2020 6:53 PM

