South Africans Doing Great Things - Renshia Manuel

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Dr. Bev Ditsie, SA renowned Activist, Award winning Filmmaker, and Speaker who as former Co-Chair of GLOW (Gay and Lesbian Organisation of the Witwatersrand) delivered a historical statement for lesbians on behalf of the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission and over 50 international Organisations. In 2020, during the global lockdown, Ditsie continues to engage online with some of the most incredible activists from around the world behind this campaign, and will be telling us about her new Documentary Film Launch screening this coming Sunday.
Guest: Samuel Egadu Okiror | Freelance Reporter/Contributor in Uganda & The Great Lakes Region
Tonight on our Crime Time feature we dive into one of the most controversial books to hit the shelves, the just-released corruption memoir 'Inside the Belly of the Beast: The REAL Bosasa Story' as based on the ongoing case and criminal sagas in SA - The Angelo Agrizzi story.
Joined by Melinda Ferguson, Publisher of Melinda Ferguson Books and James Brent-Styan, Investigative Journalist and author of The Bosasa Billions.
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we spoke about Collective Trauma, what it is, what triggers it and can people ever heal from it or even forgive perpetrators.
On Change your mindset feature we talk about "the power of prosperity perspective" with Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda and Casey Czuj, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Sales Director at the Yoga Veda Institute in the USA.
Silas Howarth | President: The Cannabis Expo
On Financial Matters, Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital, talks about Part 2 of how there's an inherent structural privilege in our ability to pursue financial independence.
Guest: Allon Raiz | CEO at Raizcorp
Theo Malele, National Taxi Alliance Spokesperson