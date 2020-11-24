Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance: What you really should be doing with your 13th cheque
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke - Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate at ....
Today at 05:10
Road Freight Associations appeals to presidency to intervene trucking violence
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive at Road Freight Association
Today at 05:46
EC Cogta anticipate an increase of illegal initiates
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mamkeli Ngam, Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Put down your phone and pick up a book
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Danielle Weakley
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: V&A Waterfront ready for a safe visit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Donald Kau
Donald Kau - Spokesperson for the V&A Waterfront
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Covid tightrope: balancing society's needs and the economy's security
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman
Today at 07:20
Surviving a festive season during Covid times
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cassey Chambers - Operations Director at Sadag, SA Depression and Anxiety Group
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Online retail
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laurian Venter - Director at OneDayOnly.co.za
Lauren Seddon - Head of Marketing at Yuppiechef
Today at 08:40
Momentum's Science of Success
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray White
Today at 08:45
Your Boney M-free guide to festive music
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Saskia Falken - Presenter of Sunday Breakfast on Kfm
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial Tourism and Economic update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Event Music and Stories-Youngblood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 16:55
Green economy innovation business ideas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yaseen Salie
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Covid-19 screening steps eased for domestic travellers at SA airports Health screenings and questionnaires will be scrapped for domestic travellers as the Port Health Services refocus on international... 24 November 2020 7:50 PM
WCED urges parents to confirm places with schools amid 2021 admissions mayhem Parents from across the Western Cape have been urged to confirm their child’s placement for the 2021 school year. 24 November 2020 4:13 PM
[UPDATED] CoCT pleads with national government to engage over refugee crisis This article has been updated to reflect that no official agreement has been reached regarding the reintegration of refugees from... 24 November 2020 1:26 PM
View all Local
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday. 24 November 2020 12:18 PM
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt "We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!" 24 November 2020 8:37 AM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos' "Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock." 24 November 2020 3:34 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae. 21 November 2020 10:42 AM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
View all Sport
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
View all Entertainment
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real' A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax. 19 November 2020 10:21 AM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association

Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association

24 November 2020 10:08 PM

Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive at Road Freight Association


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

You Have The RIGHT To Shop Around For Your Credit Life Insurance Policy

24 November 2020 11:20 PM

Nkazi Sokhulu | Co-founder & CEO at Yalu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Launch for 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children 2020

24 November 2020 10:00 PM

Lisa Vetten | project consultant in the Faculty of Humanities at UJ working on a project on gendered violence and 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Legal rights and issues within relationships and separation.

24 November 2020 9:14 PM

Claire Thomson | Head of Family law and CEO: Witz Inc. Attorneys 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is a recusal and when should it happen?

23 November 2020 11:19 PM

 Mr Elton Hart | Clinic Attorney in UJ’s Faculty of law

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How does the JSC deal with complaints against Judges?

23 November 2020 10:13 PM

Guest: Mbekezeli Benjamin | Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter

website:https://www.judgesmatter.co.za/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission Update

23 November 2020 10:06 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Senior Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Monday Medical matters: World Prematurity Day(17th November 2020)

23 November 2020 9:14 PM

Dr Chantel Witten | academic member of the Faculty of Health Sciences, the Chairperson of the Child Health Priorities As

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things - Renshia Manuel

20 November 2020 11:30 PM

Renshia  Manuel | Founder at Grow Box ZA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Dr. Bev Ditsie, SA Renowned Activist, Award winning Filmmaker, Speaker and Former Co-Chair of GLOW (Gay and Lesbian Organisation of the Witwatersrand)

20 November 2020 10:46 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Dr. Bev Ditsie, SA renowned Activist, Award winning Filmmaker, and Speaker who as former Co-Chair of GLOW (Gay and Lesbian Organisation of the Witwatersrand) delivered a historical statement for lesbians on behalf of the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission and over 50 international Organisations. In 2020, during the global lockdown, Ditsie continues to engage online with some of the most incredible activists from around the world behind this campaign, and will be telling us about her new Documentary Film Launch screening this coming Sunday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

