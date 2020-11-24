Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Finance: What you really should be doing with your 13th cheque
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke - Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate at ....
Today at 05:10
Road Freight Associations appeals to presidency to intervene trucking violence
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive at Road Freight Association
Today at 05:46
EC Cogta anticipate an increase of illegal initiates
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mamkeli Ngam, Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Put down your phone and pick up a book
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Danielle Weakley
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: V&A Waterfront ready for a safe visit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Donald Kau
Donald Kau - Spokesperson for the V&A Waterfront
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Covid tightrope: balancing society's needs and the economy's security
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman
Today at 07:20
Surviving a festive season during Covid times
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cassey Chambers - Operations Director at Sadag, SA Depression and Anxiety Group
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Online retail
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laurian Venter - Director at OneDayOnly.co.za
Lauren Seddon - Head of Marketing at Yuppiechef
Today at 08:40
Momentum's Science of Success
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray White
Today at 08:45
Your Boney M-free guide to festive music
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Saskia Falken - Presenter of Sunday Breakfast on Kfm
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial Tourism and Economic update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Event Music and Stories-Youngblood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 16:55
Green economy innovation business ideas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yaseen Salie
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
