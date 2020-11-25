Financial Matters: How your spouse affects your financial future

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Garlandale Action Group upgrading their local primary school's library
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bertie Lakey - Project manager for the library upgrade at Garlandale Primary
Guests
Bertie Lakey - Project manager for the library upgrade at Garlandale Primary
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Millenial movers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Popcru on Malema threat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
125
Today at 07:20
Untitled: FUL threatens Hlophe with Constitutional Court action
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: joe Biden's cabinet
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Results of a survey into the judiciary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alison Tilley - Executive Director at Open Democracy Advice Centre
Guests
Alison Tilley - Executive Director at Open Democracy Advice Centre
125
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
We Think Code
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Google's R2.2bn investment into Cape Town & the Western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
125
Today at 12:15
IEC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Guests
Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up