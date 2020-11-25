Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The UFO Trilogy

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Garlandale Action Group upgrading their local primary school's library Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Bertie Lakey - Project manager for the library upgrade at Garlandale Primary

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursdays : Millenial movers Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Popcru on Malema threat Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru

Today at 07:20 Untitled: FUL threatens Hlophe with Constitutional Court action Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: joe Biden's cabinet Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on India Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Results of a survey into the judiciary Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alison Tilley - Executive Director at Open Democracy Advice Centre

Today at 10:08 Deutsche Welle - Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:33 We Think Code Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 Google's R2.2bn investment into Cape Town & the Western Cape Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro

Today at 12:15 IEC The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

