Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The UFO Trilogy

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Garlandale Action Group upgrading their local primary school's library
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bertie Lakey - Project manager for the library upgrade at Garlandale Primary
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Millenial movers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Popcru on Malema threat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Today at 07:20
Untitled: FUL threatens Hlophe with Constitutional Court action
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: joe Biden's cabinet
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Results of a survey into the judiciary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alison Tilley - Executive Director at Open Democracy Advice Centre
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
We Think Code
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Google's R2.2bn investment into Cape Town & the Western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 12:15
IEC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler. 25 November 2020 9:15 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
View all Local
EFF MPs behind 2019 budget vote disruptions to fight Parly contempt charges The EFF MPs who disrupted Minister Pravin Gordhan’s 2019 budget vote speech plan to challenge the legislation and rules of Parliam... 25 November 2020 6:21 PM
De Klerk told to 'stay in his lane' after foundation comments on Zuma-Zondo feud Some South African Twitter users aren't impressed with the FW de Klerk Foundation's input on Zuma's state capture appearance delay... 25 November 2020 1:40 PM
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
View all Politics
The cows are coming to save us The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine. 25 November 2020 7:15 PM
Black Friday: Vodacom, MTN, Rain, Telkom, Cell C… discounts on data, tech deals "Retailers are pushing out as much stock as possible," says Nazareen Ebrahim. "Better data prices, newer devices…" 25 November 2020 2:47 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Inflation rises to 3.3% in October, a 7-month high With the economy starting to recover, prices are edging up once more. 25 November 2020 1:47 PM
View all Business
Used McLaren Senna goes on sale in South Africa for R29 million It is, relatively speaking, peanuts. "A Cape Town collector paid R80m for a Pagani Huayra," says motoring journo Ciro de Siena. 25 November 2020 11:15 AM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos' "Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock." 24 November 2020 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen. 25 November 2020 1:09 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The UFO Trilogy

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The UFO Trilogy

25 November 2020 10:15 PM

Guest: John Steiger | UFO researcher and Author 


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your mindset: Are you addicted to loss and suffering? What's your addiction?"

25 November 2020 11:13 PM

Guest: Stanley Beckett, Author and Consultant at Changecreator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: How your spouse affects your financial future

25 November 2020 9:17 PM

On Financial Matters, Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital, expands on one of the structures of structural privilege that he's been referring to and that is how your spouse affects your financial future.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

You Have The RIGHT To Shop Around For Your Credit Life Insurance Policy

24 November 2020 11:20 PM

Nkazi Sokhulu | Co-founder & CEO at Yalu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association

24 November 2020 10:08 PM

Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive at Road Freight Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Launch for 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children 2020

24 November 2020 10:00 PM

Lisa Vetten | project consultant in the Faculty of Humanities at UJ working on a project on gendered violence and 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Legal rights and issues within relationships and separation.

24 November 2020 9:14 PM

Claire Thomson | Head of Family law and CEO: Witz Inc. Attorneys 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is a recusal and when should it happen?

23 November 2020 11:19 PM

 Mr Elton Hart | Clinic Attorney in UJ’s Faculty of law

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How does the JSC deal with complaints against Judges?

23 November 2020 10:13 PM

Guest: Mbekezeli Benjamin | Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter

website:https://www.judgesmatter.co.za/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission Update

23 November 2020 10:06 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN Senior Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60

Sport World

Black Friday: Vodacom, MTN, Rain, Telkom, Cell C… discounts on data, tech deals

Business Lifestyle

De Klerk told to 'stay in his lane' after foundation comments on Zuma-Zondo feud

Politics

'Infodemic' risks jeopardising COVID-19 vaccines

26 November 2020 5:53 AM

Hundreds face life in prison in trial over Turkey's 2016 coup

26 November 2020 5:25 AM

Modise announces 3-member panel to decide on Mkhwebane’s fate as PP

25 November 2020 8:01 PM

