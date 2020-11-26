Crime Time - VBS Mutual Bank scandal

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
GBV: #MakeTime to speak to our sons
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tina Thiart - Trustee at 1000 Women Trust
Today at 05:10
Will stricter lockdown restrictions for the EC influence shared borders
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 05:46
This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jerry Mofokeng
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Why is the Rand going up while South Africa is going down?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Cilliers - Director and Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa [topic goes here ]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Western Cape's economic roadmap out of Covid-19 gloom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Maynier
Today at 07:20
Ramaphosa's dual battles
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanusha Naidoo - Senior research associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Mystery continues to surround the SAA Helderberg crash 33 years on
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Otzen - Son Of A Passenger On The Helderberg Plane at ...
Today at 08:21
City Faves : Triggerfish
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stuart Forrest - Ceo at Triggerfish
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
PAYMENT OF COMPENSATION TO FORD KUGA CONSUMERS FINALISED
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza
Today at 11:05
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:23
Jaap
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser
Today at 12:27
R15m inheritance case: Granny was the true parent
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Capetonian (70) completes his 1000th climb up Table Mountain’s Platteklip Gorge A 70-year-old Cape Town father, Robert “Roy” van Zyl, finished his 1000th climb up Table Mountain in under an hour. 26 November 2020 2:13 PM
Western Cape Covid-19 infections surge. George/Knysna exceeds 1st wave peak A second wave of Covid-19 infections is now well established in parts of SA, says Piet Streicher (Pandemic Data and Analytics). 26 November 2020 9:10 AM
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler. 25 November 2020 9:15 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa faces no-confidence motion in Parliament President Cyril Ramaphosa will face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament next week Thursday. 26 November 2020 4:07 PM
'Mixed messages' as Mpumalanga ANC reinstates PEC member charged with rape The ANC in Mpumalanga has reinstated a former MEC into its provincial executive committee (PEC) as he faces allegations of raping... 26 November 2020 11:49 AM
EFF MPs behind 2019 budget vote disruptions to fight Parly contempt charges The EFF MPs who disrupted Minister Pravin Gordhan’s 2019 budget vote speech plan to challenge the legislation and rules of Parliam... 25 November 2020 6:21 PM
View all Politics
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years SA’s farms are wildly productive right now. Summer crop projections look excellent, says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 26 November 2020 3:14 PM
Rand at best level in 9 months The last time the rand was this strong against the dollar was in February, about a month before things went utterly pear-shaped. 26 November 2020 2:10 PM
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary) Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating. 26 November 2020 11:42 AM
View all Business
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Black Friday: Vodacom, MTN, Rain, Telkom, Cell C… discounts on data, tech deals "Retailers are pushing out as much stock as possible," says Nazareen Ebrahim. "Better data prices, newer devices…" 25 November 2020 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen. 25 November 2020 1:09 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all... 26 November 2020 5:55 PM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Crime Time - VBS Mutual Bank scandal

Crime Time - VBS Mutual Bank scandal

26 November 2020 11:28 PM

Dewald van Rensburg |  Award winning investigative journalist and author of "VBS: A Dream Defrauded


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Africa At A Glance:

26 November 2020 11:34 PM

Thembisa Fakude | Sa Bureau Chief at Al Jazeera

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology Matters: Anxiety in children

26 November 2020 9:19 PM

Guest: Chris Langsveld | Clinical Psychologist

website:www.ccpsychology.co.za 

email:ChristopherL@ccpsychology.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset: Are you addicted to loss and suffering? What's your addiction?"

25 November 2020 11:13 PM

Guest: Stanley Beckett, Author and Consultant at Changecreator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The UFO Trilogy

25 November 2020 10:15 PM

Guest: John Steiger | UFO researcher and Author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: How your spouse affects your financial future

25 November 2020 9:17 PM

On Financial Matters, Investment Manager, Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital, expands on one of the structures of structural privilege that he's been referring to and that is how your spouse affects your financial future.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

You Have The RIGHT To Shop Around For Your Credit Life Insurance Policy

24 November 2020 11:20 PM

Nkazi Sokhulu | Co-founder & CEO at Yalu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association

24 November 2020 10:08 PM

Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive at Road Freight Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Launch for 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children 2020

24 November 2020 10:00 PM

Lisa Vetten | project consultant in the Faculty of Humanities at UJ working on a project on gendered violence and 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Legal rights and issues within relationships and separation.

24 November 2020 9:14 PM

Claire Thomson | Head of Family law and CEO: Witz Inc. Attorneys 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town

Business

WC experts to discuss possibility of Covid-19 'circuit-breaker' measures - Winde

Local

It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Argentina and the football world mourn genius Maradona

26 November 2020 8:49 PM

Ramaphosa establishes team of ministers to look into freight industry violence

26 November 2020 7:00 PM

Mabuza grilled by MPs on Eskom, SAA’s financial woes

26 November 2020 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA