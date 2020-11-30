Medical Matters: HIV infection with a youth focused approach ( World Aids Day)

On Monday Medical Matters, we're joined by Cristianne Wendler, Masters in public health and Behavioral Planning and GBV Programmes manager at Shout-It-Now to talk about HIV infection and prevention specifically in youth for tomorrow's World Aids Day.



We unpack it further, in terms, of how GBV contributes to HIV AIDS, (specifically in young girls and women), under the 16 days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign which kicked off last week 25 November (International Day of No Violence against Women), lasting to 10 December (International Human Rights Day).