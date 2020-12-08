Legal Matters: Difference between Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

On Legal Feature we are joined by Karl Blom, Senior Associate at Webber Wentzel to talk about the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA?) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the difference between the two. If your business already complies with the GDPR, what more do you have to do to become POPIA-compliant?