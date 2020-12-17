Assistance needed to feed 5000 people

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:50
Property: The insurance you need for holiday rentals or entertaining at home this festive season
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Christelle Colman - Insurance Expert at Old Mutual Insure
125
Today at 05:10
Ground teams being deployed in City of Cape Town to check covid-19 compliance
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Richard Bosman - Executive director of safety and security at City Of Cape Town
Today at 05:46
Early Breakfast Christmas Lunch Special
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Katlego Mlambo
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
More bird chicks displaced by wind?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mike Amira
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Subletting to save money
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Beattie - Author of the Expert Landlord, and Founder and Principal of Chorus Property Group
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SA's Covid variant threat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian Sanne - CEO at Right To Care
Today at 07:20
Untitled: Oudekraal fire report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Robert Erasmus - Operations Manager at Volunteer Wildfire Services
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: In failing municipality, Court gives power to the people
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 08:45
UCT Summer School is BACK
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Finuala Dowling
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC's Peter Ross
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Ross
Today at 10:33
Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse- Questions COVID19 raised in 2020…..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
[ADVICE] TymeBank’s Top ten tips for preventing criminals and fraudsters from succeeding
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tauriq Ebrahim
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
