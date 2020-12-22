27 non-compliant liquor vendors issued R2.564 million in fines in the Western Cape

Simeon Goerge | Acting Head of department at The Department of Community Safety in the Western Cape
Jason Bernic | Life coach
Yusuf Abramjee | Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Pastor John Thomas
Dr Harry Moultrie | Senior medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases' Centre for TB
Theo Nkonki, spokesperson of the department of Transport in Gauteng
On South Africans Doing Great Things we talk to former Lions Sevens rugby player and kickboxing prize-winner Darren Thomas and his wife Lauren Thomas, on how he managed to survive a spinal cord injury that left him paralysed.
For our profile Interview this evening we speak to an Inspirational Speaker, Professional Counsellor, Radio personality and social activist as an HIV Survivor', Dr. Criselda Kananda.
In Africa At A Glance, we look at the issue of Prophets, poets and philosophers of the Pan-African pantheon with African Analyst, Koffi Kouakou.
A fire has broken out in Masiphumelele near Ocean View has left 5000 people homeless.
The fire is massive, and the flames are growing stronger due to raging winds. Living Hope's Founder spoke to Aubrey and said they have been asked to assist in feeding 5000 people with food and necessities.
Banking details for Living Hope are:
FNB (Living Hope Disaster Appeal Account)
Acc: 626 724 192 67
website:www.livinghope.co.za/donate/