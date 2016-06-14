Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza

Streaming issues? Report here
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
Stage 2 load shedding makes a comeback - just in time for the weekend Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be in place over the weekend but City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1. 5 February 2021 10:29 AM
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits? It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 5 February 2021 3:09 PM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
[VIDEO] Malema arrives at Nkandla for cup of tea with Zuma EFF leader Julius Malema has just arrived at Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead for a "tea party" with the former president. 5 February 2021 11:40 AM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tender... 5 February 2021 1:27 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Don't wait until it's too late - Top Cape Town dentist shares oral health advice Dr. Jason Sam shares expert advice on how to take care of your gums and teeth, and why you shouldn't skip your visit to the dentis... 6 February 2021 9:08 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19. 5 February 2021 12:49 PM
Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant" It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem... 4 February 2021 7:21 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
History for the Future
arrow_forward
Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza

Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza

14 June 2016 11:26 AM

It is 20 years since the South African Truth and Reconciliation held its first hearing into the gross violation of human rights under apartheid.

The TRC was brought into being by an Act of Parliament in 1995, and was an essential component in the transition to democracy. It positioned itself between two extremes: the prosecutorial path of retributive justice evidenced in the Nuremberg trials of Nazi leaders on the one hand; and the blanket amnesties handed out in the wake of the Chilean dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet on the other. There, victims of gross human rights violations testified in secret.

In South Africa, on the other hand, all the hearings, both for victims of apartheid and of perpetrators, were in public. The names of victims of apartheid are recorded in one volume of the TRC report. It is a list that goes on for 50 pages in small print. More than 21,000 people gave statements to the TRC. Nearly 7,000 applied for amnesty but few met the strict conditions laid down by the law: full disclosure, proportionality, and proof that the offence was politically motivated among them. In the end, fewer than 900 were granted amnesty.

For the first time, some of the grim stories of the suffering under apartheid were not only told but widely publicized.

For this series Journalist Pippa Green spoke to 13 of the former commissioners to find out how far we are as a country along the road of reconciliation today 20 years after the first hearing.

Jeanne Michel edited and produced this series.

Find the entire series of interviews online at http://www.702.co.za/features/139/trc


From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle (Ep6)

16 March 2020 4:21 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The 'Backroom Boy' finally goes home (Ep5)

9 March 2020 3:40 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free (Ep4)

2 March 2020 3:12 PM

To commemorate 30 years since Andrew Mlangeni's release as a political prisoner, Life Podcasts presents History for the Future: Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist. In episode four of this captivating six-part podcast series, Andrew Mlangeni recounts his memories of his time in prison until his release in October 1989. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"The trial that changed South Africa” (Ep3)

25 February 2020 11:00 AM

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, Life Podcasts presents History for the Future: Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist. In this captivating podcast, Pippa Green sits down with one of the last remaining Rivonia trialists, Andrew Mlangeni. He reflects on his life, his role in the liberation struggle and, the quarter century of democracy he has witnessed. Produced by Jeanne Michel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre in the centre of a revolution (Ep2)

17 February 2020 12:54 PM

The birth of the African National Congress’ armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe ("Spear of the Nation") was a contested one.

With large numbers of freedom fighters and, very little arms – Nelson Mandela’s comrades believed that the liberation movement, which sought to free South Africans from the damning grip of the Apartheid government, was a suicide mission.

Only after much persuading, on the 16th December 1961, Nelson Mandela and his comrades formed “MK” and made the decision to take up arms in the fight for the dejected people of the country – a turning point in South African history.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More than just a prestigious backroom boy (Ep1)

10 February 2020 6:19 PM

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, Life Podcasts presents History for the Future: Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist. In this captivating podcast, Pippa Green sits down with one of the last remaining Rivonia trialists, Andrew Mlangeni. He reflects on his life, his role in the liberation struggle and, the quarter century of democracy he has witnessed. Produced by Jeanne Michel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Richard Lyster

12 July 2016 5:47 PM

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wynand Malan

5 July 2016 10:25 PM

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hlengiwe Mkhize

5 July 2016 10:16 PM

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Judge Sisi Khampepe

28 June 2016 4:40 PM

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

