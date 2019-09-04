#WEFAfrica2019: Fintechs - changing the SME game

This year at WEF there is a trend towards responsible innovation in South Africa and the continent, and the need to understand how this will help solve real challenges for SMEs.



One of which is cash management and access to cash. EWN's WEF Africa correspondent Arabile Gumede chats to the founders of Merchant Capital, Founders Factory and Ecentric who have done extensive work in this area.