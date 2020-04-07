The World View - UN body warns of the coronavirus impact

Coronavirus lessons including an experiment on an entire Italian village.
Immune from quarantine New Zealand’s Easter message for children.
Coronavirus anomalies some strange incongruities around the world.
The Dutch “Intelligent lockdown” a different approach in the Netherlands.
The US contradiction it’s about life, lockdown & the pursuit of happiness.
Drone disinfection calls to use a Chinese form of cleansing.
The captain’s plea the virus sweeps across a US Navy warship.
Cancelled summer sport more European events bite the dust.
Migrant victims in India complaints they have been unfairly treated.
New test for cancer UK & US scientists believe it’s a breakthrough.
World leaders popularity the impact of the global health crisis.
Hungary’s extreme lockdown the President gets extra powers.
UN concerns in Syria fears about the effect of Covid-19 on refugee camps.
The exception to the rule it’s a case of “crisis what crisis” in Belarus.
Narco terrorism the US levels major charges against Venezuela’s president.
The Russians are coming a NATO military stand off in the north sea.
Virus announcements some sad, some good, some absurd.
The Jihadi beatles the U.K. broke the law while 2 of them are in US custody.