The World View - British PM remains in Hospital after a 2nd night in intensive care

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:15
On the couch - author Brent Meersman discusses A Childhood Made Up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brent Meersman
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Alexia Montanari
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:45
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Lock down rule changes: co-parenting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felicity Guest - Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
Today at 15:40
Home from Home: Siphosethu's Story
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siphosethu (surname)
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Cricket behind closed doors
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:20
COVID-19 provides insights needed to implement National Health Insurance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Myburgh - Dentistry Faculty at UWC
Today at 16:55
Hotels and Covid-19: Tsogo Sun
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Van Rooyen - Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotel
Today at 17:05
The national ventilator project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Bailey - DTI
Today at 17:20
Climate change to cause abrupt species loss this century
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Trisos - senior researcher at the African Climate & Development Initiative at the University of Cape Town.
Today at 17:46
Book: CJ Tudor's 'The Other People'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
CJ Tudor - Author of The Other People
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
WC traffic officers will be on high alert for chance-takers over Easter weekend Traffic chief Kenny Africa says provincial authorities will ensure that people are adhering to lockdown regulations this long week... 8 April 2020 12:30 PM
WC authorities busy with scenario planning for Covid-19's economic impact The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department is currently scenario planning for interventions post-Covid-19. 8 April 2020 11:41 AM
How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown. 8 April 2020 11:34 AM
View all Local
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his... 7 April 2020 3:15 PM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
View all Politics
Reserve Bank explains lockdown debt relief strategy The Reserve Bank has released recent directives to bring debt relief to the banking sector explains Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana. 8 April 2020 8:19 AM
EOH slashes salaries of execs and high-earning workers to cope with Covid-19 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitifield interviews EOH CEO Stephen Van Coller. 7 April 2020 7:29 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules? World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar. 6 April 2020 7:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector unpacks the latest on how the US is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 April 2020 1:10 PM
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
arrow_forward
The World View - British PM remains in Hospital after a 2nd night in intensive care

The World View - British PM remains in Hospital after a 2nd night in intensive care

 A divided Europe EU countries are unhappy about a lack of virus unity.

UN body warns of the coronavirus impact.

 



More episodes from The World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

The World View - A Seriously Sick Prime Minister

7 April 2020 7:54 AM

 Coronavirus lessons including an experiment on an entire Italian village.

Immune from quarantine New Zealand’s Easter message for children.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Queen’s Emergency Message

6 April 2020 8:00 AM

Coronavirus anomalies some strange incongruities around the world.

The Dutch “Intelligent lockdown” a different approach in the Netherlands.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Big Coronavirus Shortages both of drugs & nurses

3 April 2020 7:55 AM

The US contradiction it’s about life, lockdown & the pursuit of happiness.

Drone disinfection calls to use a Chinese form of cleansing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Global Lockdown

2 April 2020 7:54 AM

The captain’s plea the virus sweeps across a US Navy warship.

Cancelled summer sport more European events bite the dust.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The World View - Deaths & Tests mixed news across the globe in coronavirus crisis

1 April 2020 7:59 AM

Migrant victims in India complaints they have been unfairly treated.

New test for cancer UK & US scientists believe it’s a breakthrough.

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - President Trump’s Virus U-Turn

31 March 2020 8:04 AM

World leaders popularity the impact of the global health crisis.

Hungary’s extreme lockdown the President gets extra powers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - India in lockdown

30 March 2020 7:59 AM

UN concerns in Syria fears about the effect of Covid-19 on refugee camps.

The exception to the rule it’s a case of “crisis what crisis” in Belarus.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Emergency health systems in Europe under pressure

27 March 2020 7:59 AM

Narco terrorism the US levels major charges against Venezuela’s president.

The Russians are coming a NATO military stand off in the north sea.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Spreading Quarantine

26 March 2020 7:58 AM

Virus announcements some sad, some good, some absurd.

The Jihadi beatles the U.K. broke the law while 2 of them are in US custody.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown

Local World

Children can move under lockdown: Parenting plans and court orders greenlighted

Local

Shoprite Bothasig store was temporarily closed after staffer contracted Covid-19

Local

EWN Highlights

Soshanguve taxi driver arrested for violating lockdown regulations

8 April 2020 11:53 AM

#EWNSPORTINGMOMENTS: Natalie du Toit announces herself to the world

8 April 2020 11:21 AM

PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling COVID-19

8 April 2020 10:56 AM

