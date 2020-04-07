The World View - British PM remains in Hospital after a 2nd night in intensive care

Today at 13:15 On the couch - author Brent Meersman discusses A Childhood Made Up Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Brent Meersman

Today at 13:32 Minute of Mindfulness - Alexia Montanari Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Today at 13:45 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena

Today at 14:10 Consumer talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler

Today at 15:10 Open for reflection Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Lock down rule changes: co-parenting Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Felicity Guest - Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa

Today at 15:40 Home from Home: Siphosethu's Story Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Siphosethu (surname)

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 Cricket behind closed doors Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media

Today at 16:20 COVID-19 provides insights needed to implement National Health Insurance Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Neil Myburgh - Dentistry Faculty at UWC

Today at 16:55 Hotels and Covid-19: Tsogo Sun Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Van Rooyen - Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotel

Today at 17:05 The national ventilator project Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Bailey - DTI

Today at 17:20 Climate change to cause abrupt species loss this century Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Christopher Trisos - senior researcher at the African Climate & Development Initiative at the University of Cape Town.

