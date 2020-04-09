The World View - Weeks in lockdown in most places globally

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Cancel 2020 school year Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Prof Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University

125 125

Today at 10:33 UIF Commissioner with latest updates on queries raised with him last week Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Teboho Maruping - Uif Commissioner at Department Of Labour

125 125

Today at 11:05 Paul Roelofse--Unit Trusts… the centre of the financial universe Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

125 125

Today at 11:22 Life after lockdown: welcome to physical distancing and the contactless economy Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125