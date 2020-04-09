The World View - Weeks in lockdown in most places globally

Ups & Downs a few stats on where we stand in the health emergency.
Bye Bye Bernie Sanders has quit the US Democrat presidential race.
A divided Europe EU countries are unhappy about a lack of virus unity.
UN body warns of the coronavirus impact.
Coronavirus lessons including an experiment on an entire Italian village.
Immune from quarantine New Zealand’s Easter message for children.
Coronavirus anomalies some strange incongruities around the world.
The Dutch “Intelligent lockdown” a different approach in the Netherlands.
The US contradiction it’s about life, lockdown & the pursuit of happiness.
Drone disinfection calls to use a Chinese form of cleansing.
The captain’s plea the virus sweeps across a US Navy warship.
Cancelled summer sport more European events bite the dust.
Migrant victims in India complaints they have been unfairly treated.
New test for cancer UK & US scientists believe it’s a breakthrough.
World leaders popularity the impact of the global health crisis.
Hungary’s extreme lockdown the President gets extra powers.
UN concerns in Syria fears about the effect of Covid-19 on refugee camps.
The exception to the rule it’s a case of “crisis what crisis” in Belarus.