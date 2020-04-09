The World View - Weeks in lockdown in most places globally

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Cancel 2020 school year
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
Today at 10:33
UIF Commissioner with latest updates on queries raised with him last week
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Uif Commissioner at Department Of Labour
Today at 11:05
Paul Roelofse--Unit Trusts… the centre of the financial universe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:22
Life after lockdown: welcome to physical distancing and the contactless economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
Western Cape now has 628 confirmed Covid-19 cases The Western Cape has recorded 628 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Monday 13 April. 13 April 2020 5:21 PM
More than 600 motorists arrested over Easter weekend in WC Over 600 motorists have been arrested since the start of the weekend in the Western Cape, according to traffic officials. 13 April 2020 1:28 PM
[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim who is advising government on the crisis says SA cannot stop the pandemic's spread. 14 April 2020 7:48 AM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help' Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown. 10 April 2020 12:48 PM
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde. 10 April 2020 10:14 AM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
The World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
arrow_forward
The World View - Weeks in lockdown in most places globally

The World View - Weeks in lockdown in most places globally

Brazil's coronavirus story a tale of highs & lows & total indifference.

Boris and his Greek hero the lessons of pericles for the U.K. Prime Minister.

 



The World View - Positives & Negatives global on the coronavirus impact

9 April 2020 7:55 AM

Ups & Downs a few stats on where we stand in the health emergency.

Bye Bye Bernie Sanders has quit the US Democrat presidential race.

The World View - British PM remains in Hospital after a 2nd night in intensive care

8 April 2020 7:59 AM

 A divided Europe EU countries are unhappy about a lack of virus unity.

UN body warns of the coronavirus impact.

 

The World View - A Seriously Sick Prime Minister

7 April 2020 7:54 AM

 Coronavirus lessons including an experiment on an entire Italian village.

Immune from quarantine New Zealand's Easter message for children.

The World View - The Queen's Emergency Message

6 April 2020 8:00 AM

Coronavirus anomalies some strange incongruities around the world.

The Dutch "Intelligent lockdown" a different approach in the Netherlands.

The World View - Big Coronavirus Shortages both of drugs & nurses

3 April 2020 7:55 AM

The US contradiction it's about life, lockdown & the pursuit of happiness.

Drone disinfection calls to use a Chinese form of cleansing.

The World View - The Global Lockdown

2 April 2020 7:54 AM

The captain's plea the virus sweeps across a US Navy warship.

Cancelled summer sport more European events bite the dust.

The World View - The World View - Deaths & Tests mixed news across the globe in coronavirus crisis

1 April 2020 7:59 AM

Migrant victims in India complaints they have been unfairly treated.

New test for cancer UK & US scientists believe it's a breakthrough.

 

 

The World View - President Trump's Virus U-Turn

31 March 2020 8:04 AM

World leaders popularity the impact of the global health crisis.

Hungary's extreme lockdown the President gets extra powers.

The World View - India in lockdown

30 March 2020 7:59 AM

UN concerns in Syria fears about the effect of Covid-19 on refugee camps.

The exception to the rule it's a case of "crisis what crisis" in Belarus.

