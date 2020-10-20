The World View - Europe’s Renewed Covid Crisis

Today at 12:52 Man summits Lion's Head 13 times in 23 hours The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Jean-Michel Victor

Today at 12:52 The State Theatre gears up for reopening The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Aubrey Sekhabi Aubrey - ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - State Theatre

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Authorities threaten closure of Noordhoek Food Truck market Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Steve Meighan

Today at 13:33 Travel - Table Bay hotel gets ready to reopen after 7 months of closure Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Nico Myburgh

Today at 13:50 Go Drive In cinema opens this weekend Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Tyrone Rubin

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Max Coleman

Jack Scott-King

Today at 14:50 Music with Charl Pilwan Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Charl Pilwan

Today at 15:20 Security on Golden Arrow busses Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Bronwen Dyke-Beyer

Today at 15:40 Nokia and NASA to install 4G on moon Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska

Today at 15:50 Wine industry running at R7.5 billion loss Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)

Today at 16:05 Transport ministry on railway network and taxi legotla Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Ayanda Allie Paine - Spokesperson for the National Transport Department at ....

Today at 16:33 Twending Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 17:20 Western Cape and Municipal economic review and outlook tabled Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

Today at 17:45 Nozincwadi Storytelling Festival Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa

Today at 18:15 Pick n Pay results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Cell C financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Douglas Craigie Stevenson - CEO at Cell C

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB

