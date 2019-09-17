A long and surprising history

Episode 3 - Residents of Bo-Kaap took to the streets to protest the planned developments in early 2019. The City, heritage authorities, developers and the community faced off in court battles to determine who should decide the future of this iconic neighbourhood.



Adding to the complexity are climbing property prices; residents face the difficult decision to sell or stay.



Finding a lasting solution for the Bo-Kaap may be the blueprint for how to deal with other neighbourhoods facing gentrification.



The story of Bo-Kaap is an EWN production presented and produced by Haji Mohamed Dawjee and Rebecca Davis with sound engineering and editing by Gavin Deysel. Our thanks to Beat Bangaz featuring Youngsta CPT for the use of the song Bo-Kaap.

