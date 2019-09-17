The business of Bo-Kaap

Episode 2 - Bo-Kaap is not just a residential neighbourhood but a commercial one. Famed for the artisans, craftsmen and shop keepers it has been an entrepreneuring hub in the city for centuries.



Doing business though was complicated and as it modernises it is no less complicated to maintain the balance of the past while serving the needs of a developing City.



The story of Bo-Kaap is an EWN production presented and produced by Haji Mohamed Dawjee and Rebecca Davis with sound engineering and editing by Gavin Deysel. Our thanks to Beat Bangaz featuring Youngsta CPT for the use of the song Bo-Kaap.