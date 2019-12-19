Life as a vegan

If you decide to make the switch you will have to contend with more than just your new diet.
How to live like a vegan in a society that predominantly is not is a challenge. Andy Leve discusses how to maintain your new lifestyle with Antonia de Luca, author, chef and restauranteur at Leafy Greens and Zachda Prinsloo, owner of The Veganist.
For many, the desire to switch to a meat-free diet is based on the impact of animal farming on the environment which is driven by our consumption.
Andy Leve looks at sustainability with Taryn Mansfield form The South African Vegan Society and Kevin Coetzee from Infinite Foods.
Going meat-free for a day or two is very different from removing all meat from your diet.
In this episode, Andy Leve discusses the nutritional aspects to consider before making a lifestyle switch. Dietician Lila Bruk and endocrinologist Dr Brad Merwitz correct some myths relating to different diets.