Sharing the love on the gram

Dog Behavior Consultant Phillip van Heerden of A Wagging Success joins Lauren to chat through the basics of building a great relationship between a dog and its owner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lauren Palmer is joined by Jacki Little, Founder of Gizzls for Pets to share her experience how CBD oil assisted her ailing pet, and how it motivated her to start her pet treats business.
Please note the information contained herein is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for educational purposes only.
Lauren Palmer finds out how the SA Guide Dogs Association are helping us stay fit in lockdown, while still raising funds for their worthy cause!LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lauren Palmer is joined by Petra Laranjo to get great advice for fostering a dog. Petra also shares her other passion, unpacking the inspiration behind her NGO called "Just One Thing 365".LISTEN TO PODCAST