Adopt or shop - just do it responsibly!

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:32
Transport department clarifies car pooling and road travel during national lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ayanda Alliee Paine - Spokesperson for National Department of Transport
Today at 14:07
Advice - Health & Wellness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nelesh Govender - Head of the Centre for Opportunistic, Tropical and Hospital Infections at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Join us and several other SA radio stations for our National Anthem at 1pm CapeTalk and many other radio stations across the country will be broadcasting the National Anthem at 1pm today. 27 March 2020 11:30 AM
[LIVE TRAFFIC CAMS] Mother City highways are empty #21DayLockdownSA Take a look at the live i-traffic.co.za traffic cam feeds as Capetonians stay off the highways. 27 March 2020 11:27 AM
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
View all Local
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19 Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now. 26 March 2020 8:49 PM
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds. 26 March 2020 8:22 PM
View all Business
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Pawcast
arrow_forward
Adopt or shop - just do it responsibly!

Adopt or shop - just do it responsibly!

Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal vs purchasing from a breeder or online. Her guest is Kirsten Vieira - a friend who has experience of both - and she also shares voicenotes from the Dog Love SA community. 



More episodes from The Pawcast

Top advice for living with a puppy

24 March 2020 3:38 PM

Lauren Palmer has raised two pups. In this episode she supplements her experience with that of good friend Brian, dad to Obie, and other animated members of the @DogLove_SA community!

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sharing the love on the gram

6 March 2020 10:49 AM

Lauren shares her five top tips about how to create an authentic instagram community celebrating the love of dogs and their doting owners.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Pawcast celeb edition

26 February 2020 4:41 PM

Lauren invited good friend and sports journalist Xola Ntshinga and Koliswa Jayiya onto the podcast to chat about their different experiences with dogs but Lauren ends up quizzing Xola about when he plans to add a new pup into his life.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why you simply MUST attend this night walk for a good cause

20 February 2020 9:02 AM

The upcoming dotsure.co.za Night Walkies is a chance for you and your animals to socialise AND the Animal Anti Cruelty League benefits - what's to think about?

If you need further convincing hear Lauren in conversation with TJ Njozela from Metropolitan Republic and Rulof Jackson, Chief inspector for the AACL.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Dog Syndrome

14 February 2020 10:25 AM

Lauren is joined by internationally renowned, award winning portrait photographer Emma O'Brien to chat about Black Dog Syndrome (a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favor of lighter-colored animals) and her iconic Black Series of photographs aimed at raising awareness around the issue.

Engage Lauren on Insta at @DogLove_SA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sharing stories about dogs and holidays

31 January 2020 2:53 PM

Lauren kicks off 2020 with a good dose of holiday shenanigans. She is joined by Kim - mom to Gaby and Brienne - and shares entertaining voicenotes from the broader community. Sample it, let us know what you think!

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA sees its first two Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape

Local

Fleet Star loans movie trailers for NSPCA staff caring for animals in lockdown

Local

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential service workers will have to carry permits with them

Local

EWN Highlights

AA predicts 'largest fuel price decreases on record'

27 March 2020 11:22 AM

CEO Grant Pattison in tears as Edcon prioritises salaries

27 March 2020 10:29 AM

How some essential services workers in CT, eThekwini & Zandspruit are coping

27 March 2020 10:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA