Lockdown Diary Day#2 - Your dog wants to be your "TimeOut"!

Life with dogs - during #21DayLockdownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lauren Palmer has raised two pups. In this episode she supplements her experience with that of good friend Brian, dad to Obie, and other animated members of the @DogLove_SA community!LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lauren shares her five top tips about how to create an authentic instagram community celebrating the love of dogs and their doting owners.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lauren invited good friend and sports journalist Xola Ntshinga and Koliswa Jayiya onto the podcast to chat about their different experiences with dogs but Lauren ends up quizzing Xola about when he plans to add a new pup into his life.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The upcoming dotsure.co.za Night Walkies is a chance for you and your animals to socialise AND the Animal Anti Cruelty League benefits - what's to think about?
If you need further convincing hear Lauren in conversation with TJ Njozela from Metropolitan Republic and Rulof Jackson, Chief inspector for the AACL.
Lauren is joined by internationally renowned, award winning portrait photographer Emma O'Brien to chat about Black Dog Syndrome (a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favor of lighter-colored animals) and her iconic Black Series of photographs aimed at raising awareness around the issue.
Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal vs purchasing from a breeder or online. Her guest is Kirsten Vieira - a friend who has experience of both - and she also shares voicenotes from the Dog Love SA community.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lauren kicks off 2020 with a good dose of holiday shenanigans. She is joined by Kim - mom to Gaby and Brienne - and shares entertaining voicenotes from the broader community. Sample it, let us know what you think!LISTEN TO PODCAST