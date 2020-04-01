Lockdown Diary Day#7 - then the rain came!

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:15
GBV during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bernadine Bachar
Guests
Bernadine Bachar
125
Today at 13:25
Rape Crisis COVID-19 response
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kathleen Dey - Director at Rape Crisis
Guests
Kathleen Dey - Director at Rape Crisis
125
Today at 13:33
Minute of Mindfulness - Kate Leinberger
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 13:35
Greener Living: Sharks and Rays
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Jean Harris
Lauren van Nijkerk - Deputy director for marketing at Wildlands Conservation Trust
Guests
Dr Jean Harris
Lauren van Nijkerk - Deputy director for marketing at Wildlands Conservation Trust
125
Today at 14:07
Advice: Manage your Household
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
125
Today at 14:51
Quarantunes with Derek Gripper
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...
Guests
Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...
125
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
South Africa bungled the Spanish flu in 1918. History mustn’t repeat itself for COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Howard Phillips - Emeritus Professor of History at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Guests
Howard Phillips - Emeritus Professor of History at University of Cape Town (UCT)
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:20
Wimbledon canceled for first time since World War II
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 16:55
Open for local music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde provides update on Western Cape Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 17:20
New development for innovation in ventilators
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dennis Bouwers - Managing Director - Motorhome-World
Guests
Dennis Bouwers - Managing Director - Motorhome-World
125
Today at 17:46
Alan Committie and lockdown 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up