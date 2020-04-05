Lockdown Diaries Day#11 - Ripping into Tiger King

Streaming issues?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
Informal food traders given green light under lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Understanding how alcohol dependents are doing at this point during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Doug Kemp - Programme director at Recovery Direct
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
How do we formalise the minibus taxi industry to qualify for government subsidy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Staying Healthy and fit during lock down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
lizel van de westhuizen
Today at 11:32
SIpho Hotstix Mabuse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of Advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NGO to connect Covid-19 patients and families using donated smartphones, tablets
The devices will allow families to video chat with patients at state hospitals and to receive medical updates in a more personal m...
6 April 2020 5:34 PM
Cape Union Mart's K-Way factory turns into a mask-producing machine
Once health organisations said empirical evidence showed the value in wearing cloth masks the company jumped into high-gear.
6 April 2020 12:55 PM
Govt must give continuous updates on GBV support measures, says gender activist
Dr Nthabiseng Moleko says greater public awareness is needed about what is being done to combat GBV during the Covid-19 lockdown.
6 April 2020 10:14 AM
View all Local
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator
Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis.
5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa
Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk.
5 April 2020 9:52 AM
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse'
Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check.
4 April 2020 3:10 PM
View all Politics
Make Money Mondays: Karen Zoid in a time of coronavirus
Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika says because of COVID-19people are all the same now.
6 April 2020 9:00 PM
How are local non-profit organisations impacted by COVID-19 and shutdown?
Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the main concern is those organisations that are on the fringes.
6 April 2020 8:12 PM
In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules?
World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar.
6 April 2020 7:49 PM
View all Business
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed
Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation.
4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend
The influential American soul singer has died aged 81.
3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?
Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have?
3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed
Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a...
30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic
Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.
15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director
The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation
The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town.
5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend
The influential American soul singer has died aged 81.
3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.
3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment
Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines.
5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle
Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today.
17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO
Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.
16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator
Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis.
5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19
"The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?"
3 April 2020 2:12 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?
Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have?
3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Opinion
Podcasts
The Pawcast
Lockdown Diaries Day#11 - Ripping into Tiger King
Lockdown Diaries Day#11 - Ripping into Tiger King
Lockdown Diaries Day#11 - Ripping into Tiger King
More episodes from The Pawcast
Lockdown Diary Day#10 - Rediscovering hobbies
5 April 2020 5:01 PM
Lockdown Diary Day#9 - Indoor game sounds
4 April 2020 6:01 PM
Lockdown Diary Day#8 - Thanks!
3 April 2020 3:09 PM
Lockdown Diary Day#7 - then the rain came!
2 April 2020 12:21 PM
Lockdown Diary Day#6 - Services to be grateful for
1 April 2020 2:33 PM
Lockdown Diary Day#5 - Competing for affections
31 March 2020 2:44 PM
Lockdown Diary Day#4 - Games to play
30 March 2020 3:20 PM
Lockdown Diary Day#3 - When is the right time to do anything????
29 March 2020 5:44 PM
Lockdown Diary Day#2 - Your dog wants to be your "TimeOut"!
28 March 2020 10:58 AM
Trending
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1686, 12 deaths confirmed
Local
SAPS: Two suspects arrested in connection with Langa liquor store looting so far
Local
Motsoaledi wants SAPS to investigate CT Mayor Dan Plato over refugee shelter
Local
Highlights
Concerns over SA's economic growth if COVID-19 not controlled soon
7 April 2020 7:09 AM
Farmers in distress due to COVID-19 given 2 weeks to apply for assistance
7 April 2020 6:54 AM
China reports no new coronavirus deaths for first time
7 April 2020 6:22 AM
