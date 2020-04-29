Basics of animal behaviour coaching

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ipid reopens probe into Ravensmead man who died soon after alleged cop assault The police watchdog will reopen its investigation into the death of Petrus Miggels, the man who died on the first day of the lockd... 12 May 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more... 12 May 2020 5:22 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110 The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110. 12 May 2020 4:27 PM
Local
Politics
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse The lockdown is causing a financial bloodbath as many businesses collapse and workers are out of jobs. 12 May 2020 7:11 PM
Business
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers. 11 May 2020 2:44 PM
21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence) Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000. 11 May 2020 9:15 AM
Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Africa
The Pawcast
Basics of animal behaviour coaching

Basics of animal behaviour coaching

Dog Behavior Consultant Phillip van Heerden of A Wagging Success joins Lauren to chat through the basics of building a great relationship between a dog and its owner.



More episodes from The Pawcast

How CBD oil could help your dog

29 April 2020 6:55 PM

Lauren Palmer is joined by Jacki Little, Founder of Gizzls for Pets to share her experience how CBD oil assisted her ailing pet, and how it motivated her to start her pet treats business.

Please note the information contained herein is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for educational purposes only. 

Step Up for Guide-Dogs Walkathon 2020

28 April 2020 10:25 PM

Lauren Palmer finds out how the SA Guide Dogs Association are helping us stay fit in lockdown, while still raising funds for their worthy cause!

Lockdown Diaries Day#22 - Bandying together

17 April 2020 4:34 PM
Lockdown Diaries Day#21 - Embrace the clingyness

16 April 2020 2:25 PM
Lockdown Diaries Day#20 - Be who you want to be

15 April 2020 9:21 AM
Lockdown Diaries Day#15 - Staying Pawsitive

10 April 2020 6:00 PM
Lockdown Diaries Day#14 - On the origins of dogs

9 April 2020 3:23 PM
Lockdown Diaries Day#13 - We'll never be the same again!

8 April 2020 5:54 PM
A few things about fostering a dog

7 April 2020 4:56 PM

Lauren Palmer is joined by Petra Laranjo to get great advice for fostering a dog. Petra also shares her other passion, unpacking the inspiration behind her NGO called "Just One Thing 365".

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Business Local

'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Homemade masks for school pupils are OK - as long as they're black, says WCED

Local

EWN Highlights

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media

12 May 2020 7:44 PM

Denosa calls for special allowance for nurses, other front line workers

12 May 2020 7:41 PM

2 major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal over pricing

12 May 2020 6:18 PM

