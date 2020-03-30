How small businesses can weather the Covid 19 storm

Guest: Mikael Samuelsson Associate Professor at the UCT Graduate School of
Business and heads up the UCT GSB Solution Space.
Guest: Dr Morne Mostert, Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch universityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to Dr Tim London Senior Lecture & Head of innovation @ GSBLISTEN TO PODCAST
Feature - Graduate School of Business- how do we boost multi lingual classroom learning to minimise the detrimental effect of children not being able to learn in their mother tongue?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Shivani Ghai who is from India and chose to come to South Africa and Study for an MBA at UCT's Graduate School of Business.LISTEN TO PODCAST