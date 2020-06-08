the spread of disinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic in SA social media

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
Social justice in schools
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi
Today at 13:40
What will the restaurant of post-Covid-19 look like?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:50
Seafood entrepreneur finds ways to not just survive but grow during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Dods
Today at 14:10
#BlackLiveMatter Protests in the USA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anthony Zurcher
Today at 14:20
Feeding Scheme - Heart NPO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mandi Erasmus
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Hanru Niemand
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hanru Niemand
Today at 15:10
TMNP and the closure of Lions Head
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The Hospital of Hope is officially open at the CTICC.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Smith - Medical manager for the WC Health Dept
Today at 15:40
We Need To Rethink Our “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” Approach To Activism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yomi Adegoke - British Vogue
Today at 15:50
Challenges and opportunities of informal trading on level 3
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Schools re-open in South Africa after initial delay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder
Today at 16:20
Pandemic Insurance - insurance company refusing to pay.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Ewart-Smith - Editor at Getaway Magazine
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Rallim Prep School in Sunningdale, designs rainbows for CTICC Covid patient beds.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colleen Millar - Executive Head & Director at Rallim Preparatory Modern Learning Environment
Today at 17:05
Latest evidence about how the Covid-19 is transmitted
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Westerford Staff address racism and inequality in light of BLM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
New Scotland Yard Files on CBS: What is New Scotland Yard Files about?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bleksley - the presenter of New Scotland Yard Files
Latest Local
Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging After inflating the prices of their face masks and sanitisers, two pharmacies have been hit with penalties by the consumer watchdo... 8 June 2020 12:28 PM
'There is a link between severe Covid-19 symptoms and smoking cigarettes' Dr Saloojee says lung cancer treatment costs the SA economy R33 billion, three times what is received in excise taxes for cigarett... 8 June 2020 11:48 AM
More national parks reopen with set time slots and visitor quotas The South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced that some national parks will reopen for day visitors from Monday. 8 June 2020 11:00 AM
Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging After inflating the prices of their face masks and sanitisers, two pharmacies have been hit with penalties by the consumer watchdo... 8 June 2020 12:28 PM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa's 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa's livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
Today with Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
The Education Feature
arrow_forward
the spread of disinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic in SA social media

the spread of disinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic in SA social media

8 June 2020 11:56 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Camaren Peter  Assoc Prof @ Allan Grey Centre for Values Based Leadership @ UCT GSB.


More episodes from The Education Feature

Socila Enterpreneur and owner of Growbox veggie boxes

1 June 2020 11:57 AM

Renshia Manuel Social Entrepreneur and owner of Growbox, shares her inspiring story from an unemployed mom of 4 with no income to owner of her own business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT GSB- Copy of Food Flow - Innovative new food redistribution programme

26 May 2020 11:38 AM

Food distribution under lockdown has been challenging to say the least, with many farmers having found they have no outlet for their produce. Ashley Newell is an alumni
of the UCT GSB MPhil in Inclusive Innovation, and is also the co-founder of Food flow, an
innovative new food redistribution programme.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT GSB talk tech start ups

18 May 2020 11:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Dumisani Ncubeni Founder and CEO of VISAR Labs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future of business education in a post-COVID-19 world.

11 May 2020 12:09 PM

Guest: Rayner Canning Business Development Director at the UCT GSB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mastering the art of the virtual meeting

4 May 2020 11:55 AM

Kieno speaks to Lauren Davis Clinical Psychologist and Coach

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT GSB- COVID-19 is holding up a mirror to SA society, exposing everything that is really wrong with it

20 April 2020 11:49 AM

Athol Williams is a senior lecturer at the UCT GSB’s Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based
Leadership, specialising in corporate responsibility and ethical leadership.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life after lockdown: welcome to physical distancing and the contactless economy

14 April 2020 11:58 AM

Kieno speaks to Sabine Lehman founder and CEO of Curiositas and founder and chair of the African Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions. She holds an MBA from the UCT Graduate school of Business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How small businesses can weather the Covid 19 storm

6 April 2020 11:50 AM

Kieno speaks to Natasha Dinham

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 could be a chance to rethink, disrupt and plan for the future of your business

30 March 2020 11:43 AM

Guest: Mikael Samuelsson Associate Professor at the UCT Graduate School of
Business and heads up the UCT GSB Solution Space.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

