UCT GSB-Addressing the urgent need for upskilling due to Covid-19

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Prof Dirk Kotze - Professor in Political Science, University of South Africa

What Ramaphosa’s COVID-19 decisions say about South Africa’s democracy

Premier League in the time of Covid-19, a whole different ball game

Open to calls and music

REPLAY: How excited should we be about promising results from use of dexamethasone?

Today at 21:15

Can You Have Too Much Empathy? Empathy during Covid-19

Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Umesh Bawa - Head Of Ethics Standing Committee at Psychological Society Of South Africa

