UCT GSB-Addressing the urgent need for upskilling due to Covid-19

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:05
What Ramaphosa's COVID-19 decisions say about South Africa's democracy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze - Professor in Political Science, University of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Premier League in the time of Covid-19, a whole different ball game
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayn Nabbi - BBC Sports correspondent
Today at 17:46
Open to calls and music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 20:25
b,a
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:50
REPLAY: How excited should we be about promising results from use of dexamethasone?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Can You Have Too Much Empathy? Empathy during Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Umesh Bawa - Head Of Ethics Standing Committee at Psychological Society Of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
Overwhelming response to fundraising plea for Boeta Cassiem's cataract surgery People from around SA, and as far as the UK, have reached into their pockets to help Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta... 17 June 2020 3:08 PM
Been asked to take a Covid-19 pay cut? Here's some expert advice Old Mutual financial education head John Manyike talks to Aubrey Masango about the best way to deal with a pay cut. 17 June 2020 2:43 PM
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's "energy mix". 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa's best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
'8 men stole money from VBS and distributed it to ANC, EFF politicians' After nearly two years, the Hawks and the NPA have pounced. Ray White interviews investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk. 17 June 2020 2:23 PM
'Discovery is providing conservatively for Covid, that's the right thing to do' Adrian Gore, Group CEO at Discovery Limited says they have to assume and prepare that Covid-19 is going to be a long-term issue. 17 June 2020 1:28 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
China vs India: War between the nuclear-armed superpowers is brewing "Oh, boy! This is a worry," says Adam Gilchrist. "Heavily armed soldiers and nuclear weapons rubbing each other up the wrong way…" 17 June 2020 12:40 PM
Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment Infectious diseases specialist and rheumatologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Helmuth Reuter explains how the drug works. 17 June 2020 8:30 AM
Podcasts

Today with Kieno Kammies
The Education Feature
UCT GSB-Addressing the urgent need for upskilling due to Covid-19

UCT GSB-Addressing the urgent need for upskilling due to Covid-19

15 June 2020 11:49 AM

t remains business unusual since the Covid-19 pandemic. Businesses remain at the
forefront of meeting the challenges of how to survive and thrive in this new
environment. To give us some proactical advise, I'm joined by Rayner Canning, Business Development Director at the UCT GSB’s Executive Education Unit:

Kieno joined by Rayner Canning Business development Director @ UCT GSB Executive Education Unit


More episodes from The Education Feature

the spread of disinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic in SA social media

8 June 2020 11:56 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Camaren Peter  Assoc Prof @ Allan Grey Centre for Values Based Leadership @ UCT GSB.

Socila Enterpreneur and owner of Growbox veggie boxes

1 June 2020 11:57 AM

Renshia Manuel Social Entrepreneur and owner of Growbox, shares her inspiring story from an unemployed mom of 4 with no income to owner of her own business.

UCT GSB- Copy of Food Flow - Innovative new food redistribution programme

26 May 2020 11:38 AM

Food distribution under lockdown has been challenging to say the least, with many farmers having found they have no outlet for their produce. Ashley Newell is an alumni
of the UCT GSB MPhil in Inclusive Innovation, and is also the co-founder of Food flow, an
innovative new food redistribution programme.

UCT GSB talk tech start ups

18 May 2020 11:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Dumisani Ncubeni Founder and CEO of VISAR Labs.

The future of business education in a post-COVID-19 world.

11 May 2020 12:09 PM

Guest: Rayner Canning Business Development Director at the UCT GSB

Mastering the art of the virtual meeting

4 May 2020 11:55 AM

Kieno speaks to Lauren Davis Clinical Psychologist and Coach

UCT GSB- COVID-19 is holding up a mirror to SA society, exposing everything that is really wrong with it

20 April 2020 11:49 AM

Athol Williams is a senior lecturer at the UCT GSB’s Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based
Leadership, specialising in corporate responsibility and ethical leadership.

Life after lockdown: welcome to physical distancing and the contactless economy

14 April 2020 11:58 AM

Kieno speaks to Sabine Lehman founder and CEO of Curiositas and founder and chair of the African Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions. She holds an MBA from the UCT Graduate school of Business.

How small businesses can weather the Covid 19 storm

6 April 2020 11:50 AM

Kieno speaks to Natasha Dinham

'8 men stole money from VBS and distributed it to ANC, EFF politicians'

Local Business

Local Business

Panda's Dr Streicher insists W Cape Covid-19 death peak will be 23 June -7 July

Local

Local

Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day

Local Politics

Local Politics

Nafiz Modack and co-accused granted bail in fraud, corruption case

17 June 2020 4:38 PM

17 June 2020 4:38 PM

Man accused of killing Naledi Phangindawo abandons bail bid

17 June 2020 4:05 PM

17 June 2020 4:05 PM

WHO moves to update COVID-19 guidance after 'great news' in drug study

17 June 2020 3:48 PM

17 June 2020 3:48 PM

