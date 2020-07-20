eStratweni mobile foods startup-UCT GSB incubation programme

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
GOVT EXPECTED TO GIVE CLARITY ON SCHOOLING DURING COVID-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:08
Unions in consultations with the Education Minister.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Basil Manuel- Naptosa Executive Director
Today at 12:10
Covid-19 by the numbers - nationally
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
EWN: Mokonyane responds to Agrizzi claims at state capture inquiry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Nthakoana Ngatane (Lesotho)
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:15
Eastern Cape gets Project Management Unit in fight against Covid19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Soyiso Maliti- Daily Dispatch Reporter
Today at 12:18
SASA: SECURITY GUARDS TRAINED TO HANDLE CONFRONTATIONS OVER MASKS
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tony Botes - National Administrator at Security Association Of Sa
Today at 12:23
Eastern Cape's response to Covid19: Failures and Response
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Russel Rensburg with the Rural Health Advocacy Project.
Today at 12:25
SADTU: Schools face closure as teachers’ unions push for classrooms to be shut
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonavin Rustin - Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)
Today at 12:27
PROF PIERRE DURAND: Recommended isolation time for Covid-19 patients reduced from 14 to 10 days
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Pierre Durand
Today at 12:27
Containers to store bodies- Funeral parlours plan ahead of Covid19 spike.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter van der Westhuizen - General Manager: Funeral Services at Avbob
Today at 12:34
JOHN STUPART: State Security Agency is taking threats made by ISIS against South Africa 'very seriously'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Stupart
Today at 12:37
Clip: Agrizzi claims he packed R50 000 a month for Minister Mokonyane
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:40
MOESHFIKA BOTHA: There maybe opportunities to get foot in the door with affordable housing but...
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Today at 12:41
Farm murders and rural crime: Unpacking violence, race and statistics
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dianne Kohler Barnard MP – Chairperson of the DA Rural Safety Workstream
Today at 12:45
ROBERTA DURRANT: RIP to the legendary Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roberta Durrant - Tv Film Producer at ...
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap with EWN
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 12:52
NESTLÉ: Not just Chocolate Log - more sweet treats to be discontinued this year
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zumi Njongwe - Marketing director for ESAR (East and Southern Africa) at Nestle South Africa
Today at 12:52
Paying Tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nadia Neophytou- EWN Correspondent.
Today at 12:56
Paying tribute to Elize Cawood
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jack Devnarain- actor and chair of SAGA
Today at 13:32
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Wilson
Today at 13:45
Slick Food Group - Adapting to the changes in the restaurant business
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ian Halfon
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Gordon Rocker
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gordon Rocker
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Medical staff and carers in desperate need of PPE, here's how you can help Dr Anthony Smith of Masks for Medics explains why community-based healthcare workers are in need of PPE. 20 July 2020 11:37 AM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru 'Station commanders are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish,' says Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo. 20 July 2020 9:35 AM
View all Local
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
View all Politics
SA govt repeals drought disaster declaration, Agri SA says farmers need lifeline The government has been criticised for ending the national state of disaster that was declared in relation to South Africa's droug... 19 July 2020 10:53 AM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
View all Business
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Support group for families of alcoholics sees rise in membership during lockdown Al-Anon is a mutual support group for the families and friends of problem drinkers. They've seen a spike in membership during the... 19 July 2020 12:45 PM
Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020 Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been ext... 17 July 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
View all Entertainment
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
View all Africa
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today with Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
The Education Feature
arrow_forward
eStratweni mobile foods startup-UCT GSB incubation programme

eStratweni mobile foods startup-UCT GSB incubation programme

20 July 2020 11:46 AM

Sheila Yabo Programme Manager at the UCT GSB’s Solution Space at the Waterfront


More episodes from The Education Feature

What is it about the UCT GSB’s EMBA that sets it apart?

13 July 2020 12:05 PM

Assoc Prof Kosheek Sewchurran, Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 pandemic and sweeping Black Lives Matter protests across the world

6 July 2020 11:57 AM

Dr Solange Rosa, has just been appointed as the new director of the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the UCT GSB.  Dr Rosa – an activist, academic, policy and strategy advisor and former public servant – joins the Centre on the eve of its tenth anniversary and at an extraordinary time in human history, when the world is transitioning to a ‘new normal’. “The COVID-19 pandemic and sweeping Black Lives Matter protests across the world are demanding a new response from us,” says Dr Rosa. “And an institution such as the Bertha Centre – that is firmly rooted in research and actively challenging the status quo, connecting different sectors and communities, and promoting innovative responses to achieve social impact – is needed now more than ever to help us to reimagine how the world could work.”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT GSB-Addressing the urgent need for upskilling due to Covid-19

15 June 2020 11:49 AM

t remains business unusual since the Covid-19 pandemic. Businesses remain at the
forefront of meeting the challenges of how to survive and thrive in this new
environment. To give us some proactical advise, I'm joined by Rayner Canning, Business Development Director at the UCT GSB’s Executive Education Unit:

Kieno joined by Rayner Canning Business development Director @ UCT GSB Executive Education Unit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

the spread of disinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic in SA social media

8 June 2020 11:56 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Camaren Peter  Assoc Prof @ Allan Grey Centre for Values Based Leadership @ UCT GSB.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Socila Enterpreneur and owner of Growbox veggie boxes

1 June 2020 11:57 AM

Renshia Manuel Social Entrepreneur and owner of Growbox, shares her inspiring story from an unemployed mom of 4 with no income to owner of her own business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT GSB- Copy of Food Flow - Innovative new food redistribution programme

26 May 2020 11:38 AM

Food distribution under lockdown has been challenging to say the least, with many farmers having found they have no outlet for their produce. Ashley Newell is an alumni
of the UCT GSB MPhil in Inclusive Innovation, and is also the co-founder of Food flow, an
innovative new food redistribution programme.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT GSB talk tech start ups

18 May 2020 11:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Dumisani Ncubeni Founder and CEO of VISAR Labs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future of business education in a post-COVID-19 world.

11 May 2020 12:09 PM

Guest: Rayner Canning Business Development Director at the UCT GSB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mastering the art of the virtual meeting

4 May 2020 11:55 AM

Kieno speaks to Lauren Davis Clinical Psychologist and Coach

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

Local

Tips to ensure your insurance policy covers loadshedding damage

Local

Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure'

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto

20 July 2020 11:50 AM

Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols

20 July 2020 11:48 AM

Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players

20 July 2020 10:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA