Minute of Mindfulness with Dorna Revie

CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
Latest Local
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
Golden Arrow and union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA jump to 1585, 9 deaths confirmed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announces an increase of 80 cases of infection on Saturday. 4 April 2020 10:21 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot "My orders to the police and military... shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you." 3 April 2020 10:36 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Podcasts

A Minute Of Mindfulness
Minute of Mindfulness with Dorna Revie

Minute of Mindfulness with Dorna Revie

Guest: Dorna Revie | An International Sophrology coach,



More episodes from A Minute Of Mindfulness

Minute of Mindfulness with Kate Leinberger

2 April 2020 1:57 PM

Kate Leinberger is a psychologist and mindfulness teacher at The White Lotus in the Cape Town CBD.

Minute of Mindfulness with Gary Hirson

1 April 2020 2:10 PM

Gary Hirson is a life transformation and negative emotional therapy practitioner. He also offers online classes and one on one coaching. 

You can contact Gary on gary@garyhirson.com

You can visit his website on www.garyhirson.com 

Minute of Mindfulness with Dominique Beaumont

31 March 2020 1:49 PM

Dominique Beaumont is the creator of Mindful Movement Meditation.

Minute of Mindfulness with Alice Ashwell

30 March 2020 1:53 PM

Alice Ashwell is an educator and coach whose passions include supporting those who care for people living with dementia, helping students to calm exam anxiety and creating opportunities for people to connect with nature.

Minute of Mindfulness with Hilary Falbert

27 March 2020 2:05 PM

Guest: Hilary Felbert | A yoga teacher and massage therapist.

Minute of Mindfulness with Heather Rodwell

26 March 2020 2:17 PM

Heather Rodwell is a poet and author.

Minute of Mindfulness with Sue Cooper

25 March 2020 1:55 PM

Sue Cooper is a clinical psychologist.

Minute of mindfulness with Nicci Gates

24 March 2020 2:02 PM

Nicci Gates is a NIA teacher andLaughter coach, with passion for helping people to feel good.

Minute of Mindfulness with Gerlinde Vassen

23 March 2020 1:56 PM

Today’s minute of mindfulness comes from Gerlinde Vassen who runs The Art of Living
Foundation here in Cape Town.

Trending

Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator

Business Opinion Politics

Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA jump to 1585, 9 deaths confirmed

Local

EWN Highlights

Netball SA President Cecilia Molokwane recovers from COVID-19

5 April 2020 10:42 AM

Man (23) arrested for mocking govt lockdown efforts on social media

5 April 2020 10:37 AM

Lockdown: Calm restored in Hillbrow, police maintain strong presence

5 April 2020 9:21 AM

