Minute of Mindfulness with Nicci Cloete

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Here's how your snorkel mask could help in the fight against Covid 19 Surgeon Heather Bourgard explains how a full face snorkeling mask can help protect doctors and nurses against coronavirus. 7 April 2020 6:43 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
Shoprite Bothasig store was temporarily closed after staffer contracted Covid-19 Food retailer Shoprite released a statement on Tuesday outlining the precautions it has taken after an employee tested positive fo... 7 April 2020 6:14 PM
View all Local
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his... 7 April 2020 3:15 PM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
View all Politics
EOH slashes salaries of execs and high-earning workers to cope with Covid-19 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitifield interviews EOH CEO Stephen Van Coller. 7 April 2020 7:29 PM
Get up to 100% off your April rent, perhaps May too - Property Industry Group “There can be up to 100% off the rental in April and potentially even in May,” says Estienne de Klerk (Property Industry Group). 7 April 2020 7:05 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
View all Business
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules? World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar. 6 April 2020 7:49 PM
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector unpacks the latest on how the US is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 April 2020 1:10 PM
UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA The UK has announced the first seven charter flights to bring Britons home, costing £856 per passenger departing from Cape Town. 6 April 2020 6:11 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
A minute of mindfulness
arrow_forward
Minute of Mindfulness with Nicci Cloete

Minute of Mindfulness with Nicci Cloete

Guest: Nicci Cloete | Professional coach and yoga teacher



More episodes from A minute of mindfulness

Minute of Mindfulness with Michal George

6 April 2020 2:02 PM

Michal George is a psychologist qualified in Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction and teaches mindfulness courses and movement classes in Blouberg.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Dorna Revie

3 April 2020 1:54 PM

Guest: Dorna Revie | An International Sophrology coach,

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Kate Leinberger

2 April 2020 1:57 PM

Kate Leinberger is a psychologist and mindfulness teacher at The White Lotus in the Cape Town CBD.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Gary Hirson

1 April 2020 2:10 PM

Gary Hirson is a life transformation and negative emotional therapy practitioner. He also offers online classes and one on one coaching. 

You can contact Gary on gary@garyhirson.com

You can visit his website on www.garyhirson.com 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Dominique Beaumont

31 March 2020 1:49 PM

Dominique Beaumont is the creator of Mindful Movement Meditation.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Alice Ashwell

30 March 2020 1:53 PM

Alice Ashwell is an educator and coach whose passions include supporting those who care for people living with dementia, helping students to calm exam anxiety and creating opportunities for people to connect with nature.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Hilary Falbert

27 March 2020 2:05 PM

Guest: Hilary Felbert | A yoga teacher and massage therapist.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Heather Rodwell

26 March 2020 2:17 PM

Heather Rodwell is a poet and author.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Sue Cooper

25 March 2020 1:55 PM

Sue Cooper is a clinical psychologist.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town

Local Lifestyle

Shoprite Bothasig store was temporarily closed after staffer contracted Covid-19

Local

'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns'

Business Opinion Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

City of Joburg suspends issuing permits to informal traders

7 April 2020 7:58 PM

Dirco making every effort to help S. Africans stranded abroad - Pandor

7 April 2020 6:59 PM

Steenhuisen on COVID-19 relief plans: This is no time for racial bean counting

7 April 2020 6:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA