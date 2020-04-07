Minute of Mindfulness with Ingrid Regenass

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Marc Lottering, Covid-19 and The Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Lottering - Comedian at ...
Today at 16:10
Controversial homeless shelter in Strandfontein
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylan Palm
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
How is the industry handling it: DHL and Covid-19:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Dunn - Managing Director at DHL
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa's 21-day lockdown conundrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
Employer responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, UJ
Today at 17:46
Matthew Mole and his 'Honey, I'm Home' Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Today at 20:10
Lockdown check-in: Lisa Joshua Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 20:25
Is there place for religion and faith in times of crisis?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
Today at 21:15
Brothers in War & Peace
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dennis Cruywagen - Robben Island Spokesperson at ...
Today at 21:45
Johnny Clegg's The Crossing | DHL Stormers & Friends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
RJ Benjamin
Scarra Ntubeni
SA authors pen lockdown book in record time with maverick publisher Lester Kiewit chats to publisher and author Melinda Ferguson about her latest book Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles. 9 April 2020 3:10 PM
Some WC schools reopened to feed vulnerable pupils under strict conditions - MEC Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says there are strict protocols in place to ensure the safety of the pupils amid the Covid-19 lockdow... 9 April 2020 3:04 PM
Limpopo doctors forced into quarantine, released The South African Medical Association described the move by the Limpopo Health Department as 'heavy-handed' and 'unfair'. 9 April 2020 1:53 PM
View all Local
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave and ordered to issue public apology President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed the Communications Minister on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpa... 8 April 2020 10:55 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos. 9 April 2020 7:44 AM
How to support outdoor entertainment indoors Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home 8 April 2020 7:15 PM
How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN? Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare – owner of the hospital at the epicentre of KZN’s Covid-19 outbreak. 8 April 2020 6:53 PM
View all Business
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
A minute of mindfulness
arrow_forward
Minute of Mindfulness with Ingrid Regenass

Minute of Mindfulness with Ingrid Regenass

Ingrid Regenass. She’s an Integral Health Practitioner with a special interest in empowering people with techniques to release the effects of stress and trauma.



More episodes from A minute of mindfulness

Minute of Mindfulness with Nicci Cloete

7 April 2020 2:06 PM

Guest: Nicci Cloete | Professional coach and yoga teacher

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Michal George

6 April 2020 2:02 PM

Michal George is a psychologist qualified in Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction and teaches mindfulness courses and movement classes in Blouberg.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Dorna Revie

3 April 2020 1:54 PM

Guest: Dorna Revie | An International Sophrology coach,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Kate Leinberger

2 April 2020 1:57 PM

Kate Leinberger is a psychologist and mindfulness teacher at The White Lotus in the Cape Town CBD.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Gary Hirson

1 April 2020 2:10 PM

Gary Hirson is a life transformation and negative emotional therapy practitioner. He also offers online classes and one on one coaching. 

You can contact Gary on gary@garyhirson.com

You can visit his website on www.garyhirson.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Dominique Beaumont

31 March 2020 1:49 PM

Dominique Beaumont is the creator of Mindful Movement Meditation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Alice Ashwell

30 March 2020 1:53 PM

Alice Ashwell is an educator and coach whose passions include supporting those who care for people living with dementia, helping students to calm exam anxiety and creating opportunities for people to connect with nature.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Hilary Falbert

27 March 2020 2:05 PM

Guest: Hilary Felbert | A yoga teacher and massage therapist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Heather Rodwell

26 March 2020 2:17 PM

Heather Rodwell is a poet and author.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing

Local Entertainment Sport

'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes'

Local Politics

[WATCH] 'Oom Cyril het ons MOOI gevra om by die huis te bly'

Local

EWN Highlights

'Skeem Saam' actor Charles 'Big Boy' Maja dies

9 April 2020 3:20 PM

Ramaphosa visits health info centre tracking coronavirus in SA

9 April 2020 2:45 PM

Sassa introduces new dates for elderly, disability grants

9 April 2020 2:28 PM

