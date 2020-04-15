Minute of Midfulness with Melreen de Villiers

Françoise is a coach and facilitator working in the field of organisational and personal development.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Janet Farquharson is a Yoga teacher and Sound healing therapist based in Muizenberg.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ingrid Regenass. She’s an Integral Health Practitioner with a special interest in empowering people with techniques to release the effects of stress and trauma.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicci Cloete | Professional coach and yoga teacherLISTEN TO PODCAST
Michal George is a psychologist qualified in Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction and teaches mindfulness courses and movement classes in Blouberg.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dorna Revie | An International Sophrology coach,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kate Leinberger is a psychologist and mindfulness teacher at The White Lotus in the Cape Town CBD.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gary Hirson is a life transformation and negative emotional therapy practitioner. He also offers online classes and one on one coaching.
You can contact Gary on gary@garyhirson.com
You can visit his website on www.garyhirson.com
Dominique Beaumont is the creator of Mindful Movement Meditation.LISTEN TO PODCAST