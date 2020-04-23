Minute of Mindfulness with Mandy Johnson

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Trade Call Investments Apparel - innovation in the clothing and textile sector during Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Herman Pillay - TCI CEO
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Developments in vaccine and treatment research
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Helen Rees - Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at the University of the Witwa
Today at 17:20
#BaxterCoffeeAngels - Support the Baxter Theatre by buying a cup of coffee a month.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot Newton - Director And Writer at ...
Today at 17:46
GOODLUCK TO BRING THEIR SIGNATURE LIVE SHOW INTO YOUR LIVING ROOM THIS SATURDAY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet Harding - Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 24 April 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 24 April 2020 12:49 PM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done. 24 April 2020 11:48 AM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
A minute of mindfulness
Minute of Mindfulness with Mandy Johnson

Minute of Mindfulness with Mandy Johnson

Mandy Johnson is a Mindfulness-Based Coach & Facilitator based in Cape Town. Mandy has always had a passion for the human condition and how society can become more compassionate.



More episodes from A minute of mindfulness

Minute of Mindfulness with Linda Kantor

23 April 2020 2:06 PM

Linda Kantor. Linda is a Counselling Psychologist, Hypnotherapist and Yoga Teacher based in Cape Town. She runs a private psychotherapy practice at Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital.

Minute of Mindfulness with Richard Jamieson

22 April 2020 2:07 PM

Richard Jamieson is a certified Integral Coach and is passionate about coaching and mentoring young high potential individuals and budding entrepreneurs.

Minute of Mindfulness with Helen Ludwig

21 April 2020 1:51 PM

Helen Ludwig is the founder of Budhana, dedicated to fostering effective living and conscious leadership.

Minute of Mindfulness with Ruth Levin-Vorster

20 April 2020 2:05 PM

Guest: Ruth Levin-Vorster | A Ph.D. Candidate in Neuroscience 

Minute of Mindfulness with Nicole Economou

17 April 2020 2:00 PM

Nicole Economou practices in Johannesburg has for the last 13 years loved to empower and assist people across the developmental span.

Minute of Midfulness with Melreen de Villiers

16 April 2020 1:51 PM

Melreen de Villiers is the Programme Monitoring Officer at Waves for Change, a child-friendly mental health service to at-risk youth living in unstable communities.

Minute of Mindfulness with Francoise Gallet

15 April 2020 2:00 PM

Françoise is a coach and facilitator working in the field of organisational and personal development.

Minute of Mindfulness with Janet Farquarson

14 April 2020 1:54 PM

Janet Farquharson is a Yoga teacher and Sound healing therapist based in Muizenberg.

Minute of Mindfulness with Ingrid Regenass

9 April 2020 2:23 PM

Ingrid Regenass. She’s an Integral Health Practitioner with a special interest in empowering people with techniques to release the effects of stress and trauma.

Trending

Premier and Health Dept have powers to tighten lockdown levels in at-risk areas

Local

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

Local Politics

We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa satisfied with steps taken by SA in the fight against COVID-19

24 April 2020 3:32 PM

Winde welcomes easing of lockdown restrictions

24 April 2020 1:56 PM

Intensified enforcement operations net nearly 700 lockdown lawbreakers in KZN

24 April 2020 1:16 PM

