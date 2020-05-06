Minute of Mindfulness with Dr. David Rosenstein

Sue Cooper is a clinical psychologist who teaches meditation and facilitates "Open the Heart and Still the Mind" silent retreats and courses.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ilana Fintz is the co-founder of Spiritfest and Gururamdas yoga School and Meditation Centre in the Gardens.
Cindy Fintz is breathwork and mindful movement instructor.
Refiloe Nyoni is the CEO at Mindful Revolution, an organization that specialises in mindfulness, neuroscience and psychology.
Francoise Gallet is a coach and facilitator working in the field of organisational and personal development.
Mandy Johnson is a Mindfulness-Based Coach & Facilitator based in Cape Town. Mandy has always had a passion for the human condition and how society can become more compassionate.
Linda Kantor. Linda is a Counselling Psychologist, Hypnotherapist and Yoga Teacher based in Cape Town. She runs a private psychotherapy practice at Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital.
Richard Jamieson is a certified Integral Coach and is passionate about coaching and mentoring young high potential individuals and budding entrepreneurs.
Helen Ludwig is the founder of Budhana, dedicated to fostering effective living and conscious leadership.