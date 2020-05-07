Minute of Mindfulness with Natalia Baker

Today at 15:20 Looking at the latest Covid-19 numbers - infections and deaths. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Alex van den Heever

Today at 15:40 Virus brings 'wildlife catastrophe' to Africa Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Morne Du Plessis - CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (Wwf) South Africa

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 Melanie Verwoerd on lockdown Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using "giant pots", that are usually used to brew beer. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Deon Bing

Today at 17:05 KEVIN MCCALLUM: Bikes make for a good ride to the new normal Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kevin McCallum

Today at 17:20 Art, my creative response to a pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Catriona Towriss - Centre for Actuarial Research in the School of Management Studie

